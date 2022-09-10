"How do you fail lip sync": Kyle Rittenhouse and girlfriend's TikTok videos trolled on Twitter amid recent trend

TikTok videos of Kyle Rittenhouse and his apparent girlfriend have sent netizens into fits of laughter after they surfaced on Twitter recently.
In the videos, Rittenhouse and his girlfriend are seen lip-syncing to famous Hollywood songs, such as Our Song by Taylor Swift and Gotta Go My Own Way from High School Musical 2. While the videos are entertaining, the two seem to be particularly bad at acting and lip-syncing!
One Twitter user, @Alan_n111, was one of the many who shared their opinions on the TikTok videos. They wrote,
"how do u fail lip sync."
For those who do not know, Kyle Rittenhouse is infamous for fatally shooting two men and wounding another man during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Kyle was only 17 years old when the incident took place.
Kyle was later acquitted of all charges as a jury found him to be "not guilty" of reckless and intentional homicide.
Netizens hilariously react to Kyle Rittenhouse and his girlfriend's famous TikTok videos
In many of the videos, Rittenhouse and his alleged girlfriend show glimpses of their relationship while lip-syncing to popular songs. They look quite affectionate and seem to be proclaiming their love over and over again.
Social media users could not stay calm after watching some of the videos that were available on the Twitter. While some users found the two adorable, others mocked them for their awkward lip sync clips.
Some users were shocked by the fact that Rittenhouse has a "girlfriend" since he hasn't publicly announced the same yet.
Briefly exploring Kyle Rittenhouse's shooting case
Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of shooting two men while gravely wounding a third man during the Kenosha protests in 2020. He was acquitted of all the charges in 2021 as a jury found him to be "not guilty."
The court had charged Rittenhouse with five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide.
Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum as the latter chased him through the parking lot. He also shot Anthony Huber as he tried to tackle him. He also shot Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm when the latter tried to run up to him with a gun.
Rittenhouse also testified that Rosenbaum threatened to kill him twice and chased him for his rifle. He also said that Huber attacked him with a skateboard and tried to take his gun away while Grosskreutz pointed a gun at him.
The case became infamous in the USA for touching upon important issues like Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, racial discrimination, gun control policies, and white privilege.
Latest updates from the case
As per the latest updates, the man charged with purchasing the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used for shooting when he was 17 years old has agreed to plea no contest and avoid convictions that he had been facing.
In January this year, Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of shooting two men and injuring a third, sought the return of the gun used by him during the Kenosha unrest in 2020. However, the court has decided to destroy the gun.
Neither Kyle Rittenhouse nor his alleged girlfriend have posted any additional TikTok content. As per Daily Dot, the latter has reportedly changed the settings of her account to "private" mode.
Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki