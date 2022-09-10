"How do you fail lip sync": Kyle Rittenhouse and girlfriend's TikTok videos trolled on Twitter amid recent trend

TikTok videos of Kyle Rittenhouse and his apparent girlfriend have sent netizens into fits of laughter after they surfaced on Twitter recently.

In the videos, Rittenhouse and his girlfriend are seen lip-syncing to famous Hollywood songs, such as Our Song by Taylor Swift and Gotta Go My Own Way from High School Musical 2. While the videos are entertaining, the two seem to be particularly bad at acting and lip-syncing!

One Twitter user, @Alan_n111, was one of the many who shared their opinions on the TikTok videos. They wrote,

"how do u fail lip sync."

For those who do not know, Kyle Rittenhouse is infamous for fatally shooting two men and wounding another man during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Kyle was only 17 years old when the incident took place.

Kyle was later acquitted of all charges as a jury found him to be "not guilty" of reckless and intentional homicide.

tyler @tyler02020202 i don’t even know where to start like i don’t even know where to start like https://t.co/dsOGKNQOCG

Netizens hilariously react to Kyle Rittenhouse and his girlfriend's famous TikTok videos

In many of the videos, Rittenhouse and his alleged girlfriend show glimpses of their relationship while lip-syncing to popular songs. They look quite affectionate and seem to be proclaiming their love over and over again.

Social media users could not stay calm after watching some of the videos that were available on the Twitter. While some users found the two adorable, others mocked them for their awkward lip sync clips.

The poster formerly known as Chairman @LRH_Superfan I have seen the Tiktok of Kyle Rittenhouse and his gf lip syncing that High School Musical song already, you can stop putting it on my TL I have seen the Tiktok of Kyle Rittenhouse and his gf lip syncing that High School Musical song already, you can stop putting it on my TL

🦆 @TLEbirdarchist kyle rittenhouse tiktok is violently cringe kyle rittenhouse tiktok is violently cringe

weaponized autism @necropussy666 not kyle rittenhouse beating the 1st degree murder allegations just to become 1/2 of a lip syncing tiktok couple not kyle rittenhouse beating the 1st degree murder allegations just to become 1/2 of a lip syncing tiktok couple

Some users were shocked by the fact that Rittenhouse has a "girlfriend" since he hasn't publicly announced the same yet.

Scotty D 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇺🇦🌊 @GantRenard @diegbro I'm amazed that he has a gf. I have no idea what she see's in him. @diegbro I'm amazed that he has a gf. I have no idea what she see's in him.

Robin @robin5362 @diegbro She better watch he doesn’t get mad and do what he did to his victims @diegbro She better watch he doesn’t get mad and do what he did to his victims

👩🏻‍🦰Sarah 🧜🏼‍♀️ @_redheadmermaid Kyle Rittenhouse’s girlfriend is definitely using him for rage views on TikTok. There’s no way she just posts the most bland TikToks with him all “uwu it’s my nice lil boyfriend” as if people don’t know who he is. Kyle Rittenhouse’s girlfriend is definitely using him for rage views on TikTok. There’s no way she just posts the most bland TikToks with him all “uwu it’s my nice lil boyfriend” as if people don’t know who he is.

haley @cumtownwife tyler @tyler02020202 i don’t even know where to start like i don’t even know where to start like https://t.co/dsOGKNQOCG KYLE RITTENHOUSE TIKTOK BOYFRIEND WAS NOT ON MY 2022 BINGO CARD ASKLFJKLDFJ HELPPPP twitter.com/tyler02020202/… KYLE RITTENHOUSE TIKTOK BOYFRIEND WAS NOT ON MY 2022 BINGO CARD ASKLFJKLDFJ HELPPPP twitter.com/tyler02020202/…

OSheGlows @OSheGlows Just discovered Kyle Rittenhouse’s girlfriend’s TikTok and I am once again trying to process the world we live in. Just discovered Kyle Rittenhouse’s girlfriend’s TikTok and I am once again trying to process the world we live in.

Turi (御翔) @rice_cr4cker No way I just saw a tiktok of a girl calling kyle rittenhouse her "comfort person" No way I just saw a tiktok of a girl calling kyle rittenhouse her "comfort person"

robert @roblmn kyle rittenhouse’s girlfriend made a tiktok where she called him his comfort person that is actually an insane thing to do lmao kyle rittenhouse’s girlfriend made a tiktok where she called him his comfort person that is actually an insane thing to do lmao

シージェイ @SAINTR0PEZS Kyle rittenhouse just chilling on TikTok like nothing ever happened Kyle rittenhouse just chilling on TikTok like nothing ever happened 😭😭😭😭

Briefly exploring Kyle Rittenhouse's shooting case

Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of shooting two men while gravely wounding a third man during the Kenosha protests in 2020. He was acquitted of all the charges in 2021 as a jury found him to be "not guilty."

The court had charged Rittenhouse with five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum as the latter chased him through the parking lot. He also shot Anthony Huber as he tried to tackle him. He also shot Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm when the latter tried to run up to him with a gun.

Rittenhouse also testified that Rosenbaum threatened to kill him twice and chased him for his rifle. He also said that Huber attacked him with a skateboard and tried to take his gun away while Grosskreutz pointed a gun at him.

The case became infamous in the USA for touching upon important issues like Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, racial discrimination, gun control policies, and white privilege.

Latest updates from the case

As per the latest updates, the man charged with purchasing the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used for shooting when he was 17 years old has agreed to plea no contest and avoid convictions that he had been facing.

In January this year, Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of shooting two men and injuring a third, sought the return of the gun used by him during the Kenosha unrest in 2020. However, the court has decided to destroy the gun.

Neither Kyle Rittenhouse nor his alleged girlfriend have posted any additional TikTok content. As per Daily Dot, the latter has reportedly changed the settings of her account to "private" mode.

