How was Gayle Barrus' murder mystery solved 30 years later? Details explored ahead of Paula Zahn's show

Gayle Barrus, a 30-year-old woman who was a single mother to three children, was found s*xually assaulted and brutally stabbed 16 days after her disappearance on October 25, 1988, in Emmett Township, Michigan. Reportedly, more than 20 years after her dreadful death, the police have finally identified the murderer.

The jaw-dropping and heartbreaking story of the Gayle Barrus murder case is all set to be depicted in the next episode of the much-popular On The Case With Paula Zahn on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +. The episode will premiere this May 8 (Sunday), 2022, at 10 PM/9c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and discovery +.

Without further ado, let's dig deep and find out how the cold-blooded Battle Creek murder mystery was solved ahead of On The Case With Paula Zahn's new episode making its debut.

Learn all about the murder mystery of Gayle Barrus before the next episode of Paula Zahn's show

How did the police solved the mysterious Battle Creek homicide case?

On The Case With Paula Zahn @OTCPaulaZahn The search for the man who murdered a single mother might lead police to the perpetrator of a second brutal crime with chilling similarities. Don't miss the premiere of "Shadowy Figures" Sunday at 10 pm/9c on Investigation Discovery and discovery+! The search for the man who murdered a single mother might lead police to the perpetrator of a second brutal crime with chilling similarities. Don't miss the premiere of "Shadowy Figures" Sunday at 10 pm/9c on Investigation Discovery and discovery+! https://t.co/9QoWeqKsoV

The body of the 30-year-old single mother, Gayle Barrus, was found 16 days after she disappeared, by a group of hunters in nearby Emmett Township, Michigan on October 25, 1988. According to police reports, the woman was s*xually assaulted and fatally stabbed to death.

More than 30 years after her brutal death, police have finally solved her murder mystery by identifying the murderer, a 24 year old named Roger Plato. However, no charges were filed against Roger Plato because he died after getting shot by a police detective when he tried to flee, back in 1988, just 3 days before the woman's body was discovered.

A still from On The Case With Paula Zahn Season 24 Episode 11 (Image via On The Case With Paula Zahn/Twitter)

The cold-blooded Gayle Barrus murder case was unsolved until her son James Barrus got in touch with the Battle Creek police in 2018 to ask about the case. Reportedly, Detective Scott Marshall, who was looking at several unsolved cases, reopened Gayle Barrus' murder file. From there, the Detective discovered that Roger Plato's DNA had never been tested.

Reportedly, the County Sheriff's Department's Sgt. Chris Bacik took an inventory of evidence from the department and discovered a blood sample that was taken from Roger Plato after he was shot. Later, a lab of state police connected the blood sample to the DNA that was found on Gayle Barrus.

Hence, this is how the police solved the Battle Creek murder case.

Detective Scott Marshall said in an interview:

"He is our killer,...If we were to submit charges today it would be open homicide against Plato and a charge of criminal s*xual conduct."

Gayle Barrus' son James Barrus took to Facebook to write:

"I am excited to report that a DNA MATCH HAS BEEN FOUND!...Mom’s case is the prosecutor’s signature away from being CLOSED!!!"

He further wrote:

"A weight has been lifted off our shoulders."

A promotional poster of On The Case With Paula Zahn (Image via Discovery+/Google)

Don't forget to catch the jaw-dropping case of the Battle Creek murder unfolding in On The Case With Paula Zahn's next episode, 'Shadowy Figures', on May 8 (Sunday), 2022, on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

Edited by Saman