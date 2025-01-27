How hazardous is muriatic acid? Entrepreneur Ed Krassenstein spends 3 hours in the ER after cleaning product gets in his eye

AI and crypto futurist Ed Krassenstein took to X on January 27, 2025, to inform his followers that he accidentally got muriatic acid in his eye and spent 3 hours in the ER following the same. As per NEDT's report, the acid is a diluted form of HCl (hydrochloric acid) with its concentration differing based on the manufacturer.

While commercial-grade muriatic acids reach a concentration of 30% or more, other household variants range between half of that amount or less. Westlake Chemical's report detailing the composition and uses of the acid mentions that muriatic acid is classified as a hazardous air pollutant (HAP) in the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990. Eye contact with the acid can result in serious eye damage, while skin contact can result in severe burns and contact dermatitis.

The report mentions that the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) have recommended the occupational airborne exposure limits of the acid. According to the same,

"The OSHA Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL) is a Ceiling Limit of 5 ppm (parts per million) and the ACGIH Threshold Limit Value (TLV) is a Ceiling Limit of 2 ppm. A Ceiling Limit should not be exceeded during any part of the working exposure."

Effect of muriatic acid exposure on human health explored

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, muriatic acid can have a corrosive effect on the skin, nose, mucous membranes, eyes, and gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts. Hence, people need to use protective equipment while using the acid.

The report mentions that inhaling the acid can lead to pulmonary edema, and ingesting it can cause serious injury to the throat, stomach, esophagus, and mouth. Additionally, other effects of muriatic acid exposure include metabolic acidosis, circulatory collapse, and respiratory depression.

Brief exposure of the body to the diluted form of HCl at 35 ppm can result in throat irritation, while levels between 50 and 100 ppm can be barely tolerated for an hour, with the greatest impact being on the upper respiratory tract. As for exposure to the eyes, the acid can cause cataracts, glaucoma, and corneal cell death, as well as injuries like ulcers on the surface of the eyes.

Exposure to the acid not only affects the face or respiratory tract but can cause nausea, vomiting, and pain in the gastrointestinal tract as well. Ingesting the acid can lead to bleeding, perforation, or scarring, along with corrosive injury to the stomach, mouth, and throat. Hepatic and renal exposure to the acid can cause liver damage and nephritis, respectively.

Muriatic acid exposure can also have an impact on cardiovascular health as it can cause low blood pressure from gastrointestinal bleeding or fluid displacement. It takes the pulmonary function to return to the baseline in 7 to 14 days after acute exposure to the acid.

Muriatic acid is primarily a component of the chemicals used to disinfect and clean swimming pools. It is essentially used for cleaning, pickling, and electroplating metals; in petroleum well extraction; leather tanning; refining mineral ores; and refining soaps, edible oils, and fats. Additionally, the diluted form of HCl is used in the production of rubber, fertilizers, dyes, pigments, and polymers.

