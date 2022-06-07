How did Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant meet? Couple makes rare red carpet appearance at Museum of Contemporary Arts Gala

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves made a rare public appearance with his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant at the 2022 Museum of Contemporary Arts Gala (MOCA).

The event, which took place on June 4, at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, saw the 57-year-old actor in a navy jacket and pant suit, teamed with a white shirt and tie. His 49-year-old girlfriend wore a red gown with a halter neck detail and paired it with glitzy ballet flats.

The annual event is a fundraising celebration for the Los Angeles museum, which is committed to collecting and displaying contemporary art.

The pair made their first red carpet appearance together in over three years at a fundraiser for MOCA, which was also attended by Eva Longoria, Krysten Ritter, and Christina Hendricks.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant relationship explored

While it is unknown when exactly their romance started, it is believed that Keanu Reeves began dating her secretly in 2018. However, they did not make their relationship public until 2019, when they made an appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

manic manic manic manic manic manic manic manic ma @manicmanic_ Of course Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant look like a dope cyberpunk couple. It just makes sense. Of course Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant look like a dope cyberpunk couple. It just makes sense. https://t.co/qq1uFwPOEl

Keanu and Alexandra have been friends and collaborators for a long time, and had known each other for 10 years before their relationship.

Jackie Bouvier @jackiembouvier Keanu Reeves has a girlfriend and she's not an actress, a model or young! I love him so much. Keanu Reeves has a girlfriend and she's not an actress, a model or young! I love him so much. https://t.co/pMqWyZaRXR

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The actor first met Alexandra in 2009, when they were introduced at a dinner party and instantly clicked. While there was no romantic connection at the time, both Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant realised they had a lot in common, and so a working relationship began. Reeves and Grant worked together on other projects over the next decade, beginning with Ode to Happiness in 2011 - which was Reeves' poetry collection, for which Alexandra created the drawings.

Four years later, the two worked together on a second novel. Alexandra played a larger role in this partnership, photographing Keanu as her subject. Reeves demonstrated various shadows for Alexandra to capture, and also contributed poems to the 2015 book Shadows.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

In an interview with British Vogue in March 2020, Grant spoke for the first time about her romance with Reeves, stating that it was a whirlwind when the media discovered their affair:

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating. But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

When asked what she thinks about marriage, Grant remained tight-lipped.

“Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

On the professional front, Keanu Reeves be seen next in DC League of Super-Pets, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Devil in the White City, John Wick: Chapter 5 and BRZRKR.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far