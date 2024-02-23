How long was Aang frozen in Avatar: The Last Airbender? Explained

The live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender was released on February 22, 2024 by Netflix. Those who have watched the animated show, which aired from 2005 to 2008, are familiar with the fact that Aang, the lead character, was trapped in ice.

But Aang wasn't just trapped in the iceberg for a few years. Fire Lord Sozin, driven by greed, had ordered the genocide of the Air Nomads in an attempt to kill the Avatar. Although Aang managed to escape the attack, he was trapped in the iceberg with his companion Appa while in the Avatar State.

How long was Aang frozen in Avatar: The Last Airbender

Aang was frozen in an iceberg for 100 years. Aang was born in the year 12 BG (Before the Genocide) and, after being frozen, was eventually discovered by Sokka and Katara, who were in the middle of an argument at sea.

Even though Aang did not age a day while on the ice, after coming out, he faced the consequences of his long hibernation. During the time he was frozen, the Avatar State protected him, but it drained a large amount of his life energy. Though there were no effects for many years, as he grew older, the effects of this depletion started to show, eventually leading to his untimely death at the age of 66.

While he was frozen, the Fire Nation continued to oppress other nations even after Fire Lord Sozin's death at the age of 102.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

The live-action adaptation has received mixed reviews. Due to creative differences, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original creators, left the series, which led to skepticism about its future.

The series opens with a prologue that summarizes the animated series' backstory. While the CGI is highly praised, the performance of the cast is criticized for lacking emotional depth.

Although the series has received some criticism, fans also talk about some remarkable moments, especially in the opening episode and "Warriors." Some performances, such as Elizabeth Yu's portrayal of Princess Azula, have been well-received.

Mashable is the review, wrote,

"The new show is nowhere near the failure of the film, nor as spectacular as the series — but it's not of uniform quality, either. As if torn between its predecessors, 'Avatar: The Last Airbender;' alternates between high highs and low lows, both of which stem from adaptation choices that range from fresh and exciting to dull and bewildering."

Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter said,

"rather than breathe fresh life into a familiar world, this Avatar serves only to remind that some beloved properties might be better left on ice."

The synopsis for the series on IMDb reads,

"A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world, and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him."

Albert Kim, the showrunner for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly said,

"It's also very nice to have so many people so invested and passionate about the story. I'd much rather have that than be ignored. So being able to be in the forefront of something like that is pretty exciting. It can't please everyone, and as long as you understand that it's all fair game, I'm happy that fans are having debates and discussing these topics. I just want to wait for them to do it after seeing the show. And then I'm really excited to see what they talk about and what they like and don't like."

All eight episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender are available to stream on Netflix right now.

