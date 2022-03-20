How long have Ellie Warner and Nat Eddleston been together? Gogglebox star reveals boyfriend is fighting for life after car accident

Googlebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat Eddleston is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car on the morning of March 19, 2022.

Eddleston is reportedly on life support after encountering a broken neck and suffering from collapsed lungs.

As per the Daily Mail, a family member revealed information about Nat's health, saying:

"Nat is in intensive care with a broken neck, broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage. He is on a life support machine and all the family and Ellie are obviously very worried for him."

The 31-year-old star is allegedly "very fearful" for Nat as he might end up brain damaged after the accident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place in the Leeds area of Halton and involves a white Seat Leon.

Apparently, Nat had been drinking in a local pub before the accident, which occurred shortly after midnight.

According to the report, the windscreen of the car was smashed and the roof was dented, with the vehicle continuing for approximately 100 yards before it stopped.

Ellie Warner and her boyfriend have been dating for a very long time now

Leeds-based 31-year-old Ellie, who happens to be a hair stylist, has been dating Nat for over two years now.

Nat moved in with Ellie Warner and also appeared alongside her on the show at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown. The show also stars Ellie's sister Izzi and they have been starring since 2015.

In March 2021, the duo bought their first home together - a 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds, United Kingdom. They had planned on decorating their house with a "pop of color" and "second-hand finds."

As per the Daily Mail, the star wrote that she and her boyfriend felt lucky to have kept their new house in "immaculate condition" so that the duo could move straight in, saying:

"I'm so excited that I've more or less kitted the living room out already as that's gonna be the first room on the list."

She joked that her partner now forbids her to browse the Facebook Marketplace for online retailers, saying:

"Nat has banned me from looking on Facebook Marketplace, but can't wait to get in and start making this house our home."

Ellie Warner shared a second photo hours later, showing off the back garden at the house and thanking fans for their reactions.

Although she and her boyfriend have been dating for more than two years, the hairstylist had opted to keep her relationship private.

