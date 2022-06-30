How long are Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 episodes?

Netflix's beloved sci-fi drama Stranger Things is all set to present the season finale to viewers this week. Created by the Duffer Brothers, this season was divided into factions showcasing the respective character groups:

Will, Mike, Jonathan, Argylle, and Eleven to some extent

Joyce, Murray and Hopper

Dustin, Steve, Max, Erica, Lucas, Nancy, Eddie and Robin

All storylines were connected by the same thread and ultimately led to the villain of the season, Vecna.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season finale.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: When will it air, what is the runtime, and more details explored

The season finale of Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET/ 12.00 AM PT. The finale comprises two episodes which form the Volume 2 of the season. Volume 1 aired in May, with each of the seven episodes having a runtime of more than 90 minutes.

The upcoming episodes are titled Chapter Eight: Papa and Chapter Nine: The Piggyback. The fomer will have a runtime of 1 hour and 25 minutes, while the latter will be 2 hours and 19 minutes in length. Together, the two episodes add up to nearly 4 hours.

In an interview with Variety, showrunners The Duffer Brothers stated:

"We looked at the final episode 'cause it's so long. There really wasn't a good spot to break it. So it's like, why — at the end of the day, you know, if someone wants to pause it, they can."

The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 are said to be packed with important developments and a lot of action, as built up in Episode 7. Viewers may finally see Eleven reuniting with Hopper as the show ties up all the loose threads.

Recap of Episode 7

In Episode 7 of Stranger Things Season 4, titled Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, viewers finally learnt about Vecna's true identity as did the Hawkins gang. On the other hand, Will and Mike were trying to get back to their hometown to help Eleven. Joyce and Murray took over the Russian prison and reunited with Hopper.

Meanwhile, Mike, Will, Jonathan, and Argylle got Susie to help them find Eleven's location and headed to Nevada to save her. As for Nancy, Steve, Robin, and Eddie, they found a gate out of the Upside Down. Most of them were able to escape with the help of Dustin, Max, Lucas, and Erica, but Nancy fell under Vecna's spell due to her guilt over Barb's death.

Viewers also saw Eleven reliving her memories to learn how to get her powers back. It was revealed that she had become friends with Henry Creel, aka Number One, the origin of Dr. Brenner's experiments and his first test subject. However, the two had a face-off during which Eleven had sent One into the Upside Down, causing him to become Vecna.

Trailer for the season finale

The official trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 dropped earlier this month and it featured the final battle against Vecna and the Upside Down. It shows all the Hawkins kids riding in an RV towards something while Dr. Brenner's voice is heard saying, "Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall."

It also shows Max wearing her Walkman and Eddie picking up a guitar in the Upside Down as Steve enters through a gate. Hopper and company are looking at the Russians in what seems to be an Upside Down museum, and Will is seen hugging Jonathan while they sob. Towards the end of the trailer, Dr. Brenner is seen telling Eleven that she is not ready, and Robin says, "It might not work out for us this time."

There's a lot more happening in the clip that gives viewers a gist of what they have to prepare themselves for.

Netflix has already confirmed that Stranger Things will have a final season after this, which means that Season 4 will keep some loose threads while tying up the storylines. It is also rumored that the finale may see some major character deaths.

Stream Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 on Netflix on Friday, July 1.

