How many children does Eddie Murphy have? All about his family and eldest son Eric who is dating Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin

It was recently reported that Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric Murphy, is dating Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence. They shared their romantic moments on social media.

Jasmin uploaded pictures of herself with Eric on 10 July as it was Eric’s birthday. The caption says,

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Jasmin was seen wearing a shoulderless light blue top with hoop earrings and necklaces. Eric was seen in a white top with a graphic.

Eddie Murphy’s wives and number of children

Eddie Murphy is a well-known actor, comedian and singer. He became the father of two sons during 1980s with his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely and Christian with his then-girlfriend Tamara Hood.

He met Nicole Mitchell in 1988 and started a longtime romantic relationship with her. They got married on 18 March 1993. They are the parents of five children – Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella.

Mitchell filed for divorce in August 2005 mentioning irreconcilable differences as the reason and it was finalized on 17 April 2006.

Eddie Murphy then dated former Spice Girl Melanie Brown. They welcomed a baby girl, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, on 3 April 2007.

Eddie Murphy tied the knot with film producer Tracey Edmonds on 1 January 2008. They released a statement a few days later, saying that the ceremony was a “symbolic union”. They added that they will not forgo having a legal ceremony since it is not important to define their relationship further and would remain friends.

Eddie Murphy welcomed a daughter in May 2016 with Australian model Paige Butcher and a son in November 2018.

