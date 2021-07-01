How many daughters does Lisa Rinna have? All about her family as she expresses 'nervousness' over Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's relationship

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin is currently in a relationship with Scott Disick, who is significantly older than her. Lisa Rinna recently spoke about this in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During her appearance on the episode, Lisa Rinna said,

“On another note, we can talk about my daughter, who is linked to a guy named Scott Disick. And I was like, ‘Okay, come on, right? Like, come on.’”

Costar Erika Girardi said she was surprised to hear about Amelia’s relationship with Scott. Lisa Rinna also recalls a FaceTime call where Amelia said she wanted to celebrate Halloween with Scott.

Scott Disick is the father of three kids, and that might have been a matter of concern for Lisa Rinna. It looks like Lisa Rinna is not so happy regarding her daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick.

Daughters of Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna tied the knot with actor Harry Hamlin on March 29, 1997. They have two daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. Lisa Rinna’s daughters have been successful models but have also been through many ups and downs in their own lives.

Delilah has been a victim of depression and anxiety. She was in New York to build a career in modeling but later moved back to LA after dealing with the effects of her breakup.

Delilah and Lisa Rinna have been posting dance videos where they are both seen dancing together.

Meanwhile, Amelia Gray Hamlin revealed once that she had been suffering from an eating disorder. In an Instagram post, Amelia said that she instantly got help and now she is doing fine.

Amelia has been a victim of clinical depression. It was so bad that she had to leave college and go back to her home. Amelia says that her parents have been very supportive after all this.

With Lisa Rinna expressing a sense of skepticism regarding her daughter and Scott Disick’s whirlwind romance, it now remains to be seen what lies in store for the lovebirds.

