How many episodes does Griselda have on Netflix? Full details explained

Griselda fans are curious about the total number of episodes in which the infamous drug cartel commander Griselda Blanco is the inspiration for the miniseries. Eric Newman (Painkiller) and Andrés Baiz, who also directed each episode, wrote the six hour-long episodes of the series.

She had a reputation as the Godmother of Cocaine in the Miami, Florida, criminal underworld. From the 1970s until the early 2000s, Pablo Escobar ran and supported the Medellin Cartel, and some individuals think Griselda was a part of that cartel.

Sofía Vergara's New Series Griselda (Image via Netflix)

The notorious persona is unlike anything Sofía Vergara has portrayed before, but Newman wasn't shocked. He knew she could pull it off. She was excellent for the character because, like Griselda, she is a single mother who came to America from Colombia with little and established an empire, and she did it unexpectedly. Sofia is not only a stunningly funny actress, but much more.

This brings together the people who worked on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. Along with Baiz, Vergara, and Luis Balaguer from Latin World Entertainment. Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard co-created and directed the show. Escajeda and Miro worked together to run the show.

How many episodes are in Griselda explained?

The Griselda drama series is about a real-life individual, directed by Andres Baiz and produced by Sofía Vergara and Eric Newman. Sofía Vergara plays the lead character, Alberto Guerra plays Darío Sepúlveda, Martin Rodriguez plays Jorge "Rivi" Ayala-Rivera, Juliana Aidén Martinez plays June Hawkins, Vanessa Ferlito plays Isabel, and Christian Tappan plays Arturo Mesa.

The show has the following list of six episodes:

Episode 1: Lady Comes to Town

Episode 2: Rich White People

Episode 3: Mutiny

Episode 4: Middle Management

Episode 5: Paradise Lost

Episode 6: Adios Miami

All episodes of the series are currently available to watch on Netflix. No new episodes are coming up as of now.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Chronicles the life of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the Black Widow."

Her amazing hair and cosmetics crew made Vergara practically unrecognizable as Griselda. Newman thinks that Vergara's performance shouldn't suffer to match Blanco's hair and cosmetics. To transition from the 1970s to the 1980s, she donned five wigs, prosthetic eyebrow coverings, and glued-on artificial eyebrows. Due to smoking, she had a prosthetic nose and yellowed teeth throughout the series.

Griselda is streaming now only on Netflix.

