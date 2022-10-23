How many episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 will air next? Schedule and more details explored

Netflix released the first four episodes of Love is Blind Season 3 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with five lucky couples headed to Malibu for their honeymoon. The streamer will drop the next batch of episodes, Episodes 5 to 7, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 3 am ET.

The first four episodes of Love is Blind Season 3 featured thirty singles looking for a partner for themselves. The episodes ended with five couples (Nancy-Bartise, Raven-SK, Cole-Zanab, Colleen-Matt, and Alexa-Brennon) getting engaged and heading to Malibu for a happy honeymoon.

The next batch of Love is Blind Season 3 episodes will be released on Netflix at the same time on the following dates:

November 2 (Wednesday): Episodes 8 to 11

November 9 (Wednesday): Finale and Cast Reunion

What to expect from Love is Blind Season 3 Episodes 5 to 7?

As seen in a preview of the next 3 episodes of Love is Blind, things will get better for Zanab and Cole as the couple is seen happily dancing together. However, Colleen's relationship will hit a rough patch after she tells Cole that she would have gone for him in real life instead of her partner Matt.

Matt can be seen getting angry at Colleen and yelling that he could not marry her in any way. Raven will confess her love for SK but will struggle to accept his culture, with SK's mother visibly shocked when Raven asks for a fork.

Colleen is not the only one flirting with her ex. Bartise believes that he and Raven would have made an ideal couple. Nancy and Bartise will argue over the same issue, and Nancy may even leave him, as hinted in a promo. Andrew, her former pod partner, will return to the show, possibly to win her back.

Alexa will have a tough time dealing with Brennon's commitment issues.

Recap of Love is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1 to 4

Alexa and Brennon connected with each other because of their shared family background and their love of food, especially Shakshouka. Alexa told the girls that she was practically engaged to him on the first day itself. Brennon also felt the same and broke things off with Colleen. He was the first person to propose on Love is Blind Season 3.

Colleen tried to talk to find love again with Cole, but he refused to talk to her as they shared contrasting views on marriage.

He decided to propose to Zanab as the couple wanted a "fun and adventurous" marriage. Later on, he confessed to Bartise that Zanab was very passive-aggressive but he still loved her.

Colleen was afraid of more rejections but Matt put a positive spin on her situation, which impressed her. Matt proposed to her after she told him she was ready to take the next step.

Nancy fell for two men on Love is Blind. She was impressed by Andrew's worldly life adventures and Bartise's fun personality. When both men proposed to her, she accepted Bartise's because she was afraid Andrew would be deceptive and believed Bartise was the male version of herself. But Bartise later confessed to being attracted to Raven.

Tune into Netflix on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to find out which couples will make it down the aisle.

Poll : 0 votes