How many episodes are there in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2? Release schedule explored

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is all set to drop on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The beloved sci-fi series will continue the story of the crew of the USS Enterprise. Fans can expect many thrilling cliffhangers and plot twists in the upcoming season.

The first season of the show received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its distinctive tone, writing, and performances by the cast, among other things. It stars Anson Mount in the lead role of protagonist Christopher Pike, along with numerous others essaying key supporting roles. The series is helmed by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode schedule explored

The official trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 was released by Paramount+ on May 24, 2023, and it promises more drama and action than the previous season. The new season reportedly has a total of 10 episodes, with each episode set to follow the standard weekly-release format. Take a look at the episode schedule of the new season:

Episode 1 - The Broken Circle - June 15, 2023

Episode 2 - Ad Astra Per Aspera - June 22, 2023

Episode 3 - Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow - June 29, 2023

Episode 4 - Among the Lotus Eaters - July 6, 2023

Episode 5 - Charades - July 13, 2023

Episode 6 - Lost in Translation - July 20, 2023

Episode 7 - Those Old Scientists - July 27, 2023

Episode 8 - Under the Cloak of War - August 3, 2023

Episode 9 - Subspace Rhapsody - August 10, 2023

Episode 10 - Hegemony - August 17, 2023

The directors and writers of the new season include Chris Fisher, Amanda Row, Eduardo Sánchez, Dan Liu, Jonathan Frakes, Henry Alonso Myers, Akiva Goldsman, Dana Horgan, David Reed, Kirsten Beyer, Davy Perez, Kathryn Lyn, Onitra Johnson, and Bill Wolkoff, among others.

A quick look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds plot and cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds centers around the lives of the crew of the USS Enterprise. The crew is led by the charismatic Captain Christopher Pike and it follows the numerous adventures that he and his team indulge in. Here's the official synopsis of the second season, as per Paramount+:

''In series two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories, and encounters new life and civilisations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies.''

Anson Mount's performance as Christopher Pike has been one of the show's biggest highlights and he's received widespread critical acclaim for his work. His other notable acting credits include Hell on Wheels, Crossroads, Conviction, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to name a few.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like Ethan Peck as Spock, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and many others.

Critics have highlighted the show's unique tone, thematic and philosophical ambitions, as well as the performances of the cast. The series has also garnered a strong fanbase.

Viewers can start streaming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

