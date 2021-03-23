David Dobrik loses over 100k subscribers as fans withdraw support and sponsors cut ties

YouTuber David Dobrik has had a rough 2021 with sexual assault allegations against him and his "Vlog Squad" members mounting. It started with former vlog squad member Seth Francois's assault claims.
Since the first claim, multiple victims have come forward to share their own experiences with the Vlog Squad. Some victims have gone on record to state that they were forcibly given alcohol to the point that they could not consent and were taken advantage of.
A mass movement calling for David Dobrik's cancelation has taken over the internet, and the internet personality has lost tons of followers since.
The impact of the allegations against David Dobrik
At the time of writing, David Dobrik has officially lost over 100k subscribers on YouTube and lost over 20 million views with a direct revenue loss of an estimated $300,000.
The spiral began when an extra from an old video came forward. She alleged that vlog squad member Durte Dom sexually exploited her and a few other women for a "threesome bit" in one of David Dobrik's vlogs.
While Dobrik was not directly named in the assault, he was pegged as the enabler in the situation and also profited from it by posting footage of the sexual assault online.
David Dobrik's other business ventures have taken the biggest hit as almost all of his sponsors have backed out of the deals they have with him. They have ordered a takedown of any content involving them with David Dobrik.
The impact of the allegations has sent ripples through David Dobrik's empire. How the situation develops further remains to be seen.
