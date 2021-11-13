How many kids does Chris Daughtry have? American idol star postpones tour after tragic death of daughter, Hannah

American singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry has postponed several of his upcoming tour dates following the sudden death of his stepdaughter Hannah. The 41-year-old singer was in the midst of his Dearly Beloved tour, but flew back to Nashville to be with his family after receiving the news.

The Daughtry band released its first album in November 2006, following the singer taking fourth place on American Idol's sixth season. Since then, Chris Daughtry has been nominated for four Grammys.

Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter Hannah (Image via americangoth/ Instagram)

According to People magazine, Hannah was found dead in her Nashville home. One of Chris Daughtry’s representatives confirmed the news in a statement. The singer will be taking some time off from touring following his stepdaughter’s passing. They said:

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed.”

They also revealed that an investigating into Hannah’s death is “still ongoing.”

How old are Chris Daughtry’s kids?

Daughtry band’s lead vocalist shares Hannah with his long-time wife Deanna Daughtry, whom he married in 2000. Hannah, who was 25 years old at the time of her death, and her brother Griffin, who is 23 years old, are from Deanna’s previous marriage.

Chris Daughtry with Griffin and Hannah (Image via Getty Images)

Chris and Deanna Daughtry, from their marriage, share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, who are currently 10 years old.

Glamour Fame reports that Hannah and Griffin lost their biological father in 2018 to suicide. Along with Hannah losing her father, it has also been reported by the website that she was shot in the face during the same year.

Following Hannah’s death, Deanna took to her Instagram account to share an image of a burning candle on Friday. Since then, her profile photo has been changed to the same as well.

Chris Daughtry has also shared the image on his Instagram story.

The Daughtry band began touring earlier this month, on November 3 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Since the tour took off, the band has been to Providence in Rhode Island, Portland in Maine, Niagara Falls, and Syracuse in New York.

The rock band was scheduled to make its sixth stop at Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday night.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan