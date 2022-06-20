How many kids does the LaBrant Family have? Influencer couple slammed for 'exploiting' son Zealand's seizure for views 

The LaBrant Family has come under fire for allegedly exploiting their son's seizures for views. The couple was supposed to give birth to their youngest child earlier this month, but that was halted because their son, Zealand, had an episode of febrile seizures, making them rush to the hospital to get him medical assistance.

Following the incident, the couple decided to sit down and explain Zealand's condition in a video, which earned them immense criticism from netizens. People accused the pair of using their child's illness for likes and comments.

What did the LaBrant family say about their son's medical condition?

Cole and Savannah sat down to explain what happened on the day their son had the seizure. They said that they were getting ready to go to the hospital for induced labour, when their two other kids informed them that Zealand was having a convulsion.

They shared that the seizure was supposedly caused by a spiked fever.

Cole also shared a picture of Savannah lying on a hospital bed, holding Zealand. The post's caption read:

"Savannah was supposed to go in to be induced last night at midnight. God had other plans. Our Z had a rough seizure just hours before we were supposed to go in. We think it was caused by a spiked fever. He stopped breathing for a while and went lifeless while I performed CPR on him until the paramedics showed up."

Cole ended the post by saying:

"My wife is the strongest person I know and there’s nobody I’d rather share these good and terrible moments with. Yesterday was easily the scariest day of our lives and just thankful to have our Zealand with us."

It was later revealed that Zealand had suffered a febrile seizure. According to the Healthy Child Organisation:

"Febrile seizures are a type of seizure that can affect otherwise healthy children around the time they have a fever. Seizures can involve stiffening or shaking part of the body or the whole body."

They can occur between 6 months and 5 years of age, but most often happen when children are about 12 to 18 months old. The seizures are usually temporary and do not cause any permanent damage to the child's nervous system.

Cole and Savannah face criticism from netizens

Internet users condemned the couple for recording and photographing their sick child. One user even went to the extent of saying that the couple only has children in order to make money from them.

🍓🍓🍓 @spiderjess__ I swear the Labrant family just have kids so they can have them make money on social media. I swear the Labrant family just have kids so they can have them make money on social media.

Donna Swizzly Sheridan @swizzlymizzly #savannalabrant The labrant family is SICK! Your child needs to be “resuscitated” and seizures and you immediately pull out your camera phone & upload a Instagram post not even a few hours later. STOP EXPLOITING YOUR CHILDREN & BABIES!! Give them Medical privacy #colelabrant The labrant family is SICK! Your child needs to be “resuscitated” and seizures and you immediately pull out your camera phone & upload a Instagram post not even a few hours later. STOP EXPLOITING YOUR CHILDREN & BABIES!! Give them Medical privacy #colelabrant #savannalabrant

Kim @kim_clanton I’m highly concerned that the LaBrant family posted a photo of their child in an ambulance after having a seizure. Disgusting. Of course it’s a very sad and scary situation but my mind would be making sure my child is okay, not snapping a photo for social media. I’m highly concerned that the LaBrant family posted a photo of their child in an ambulance after having a seizure. Disgusting. Of course it’s a very sad and scary situation but my mind would be making sure my child is okay, not snapping a photo for social media.

thor hoedinson @dottirofthor They really posted picture of their baby post seizure 🫢 maaaaan the LaBrant family gotta go I’m so deadass They really posted picture of their baby post seizure 🫢 maaaaan the LaBrant family gotta go I’m so deadass

Brandon @Brando_Garrett2 I’m ok with Cole Labrant and their vlogs to make money but DO NOT shove a camera in your child’s face if said child is in the hospital after having a seizure. It’s not right I’m ok with Cole Labrant and their vlogs to make money but DO NOT shove a camera in your child’s face if said child is in the hospital after having a seizure. It’s not right

About the LaBrant Family

Cole and Savannah Rose LaBrant, known as The LaBrant Fam, are family vloggers from California. The couple has four children - 9-year-old Everleigh Rose (from Savannah's past relationship), 3-year-old Posie Rayne, 1-year-old Zealand Cole and the newly born Sunday. All the kids have individual Instagram accounts.

Cole and Savannah were successful social media creators before they accidentally met in California. The influencers knew each other and ended up exchanging phone numbers.

The couple started dating in 2016 and got married in 2017. They soon launched their YouTube channel, Cole&Sav, where they posted vlogs about their daily life.

The duo changed the name of their channel to The Labrant Fam after the birth of their first child, Posie, in 2018. The couple became pregnant for the second time in 2019. Their second biological child, Zealand Cole, was born in July 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sunday, earlier this month.

