How many kids does Mo'Nique have? All about her family as eldest son calls out Oscar winner's "healing relationship" narrative

Mo'Nique appeared on the podcast Club Shay Shay a few days ago and her comments on the show have left her in trouble. Her eldest son Shalon has now criticized her for adding a false narrative regarding their relationship. As per Nayag Today, Mo'Nique has three more children apart from Shalon, named Jonathan, David, and Mark Jr.

The Interwoven star was questioned about her relationship with her son Shalon in the podcast and she replied that it would heal in time. She added:

"That's something that we as parents have to say, 'Listen, I've done what I can do. I've taken accountability in it. Now it's up to you.'"

A video of Shalon has recently gone viral where he started by introducing himself as a standup comedian. He said that he wouldn't get emotional and wanted to talk like he was reading a script. He continued:

"My mother and I both know that there is a very false narrative and I would like to free her of having to continue telling that lie. Faith without work is dead and neither one of us cares to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other. We are separated as she put it because she doesn't care to be my mother anymore than I care to be her son."

Shalon also stated that he would not waste time waiting for his mother anymore and that "being Mo'Nique" was more important to her instead of fulfilling her responsibilities as a mother.

Mo'Nique has tied the knot twice: Personal life explored in detail

Mo'Nique is well-known for her flawless work as an actress and comedian over the years. The 56-year-old has been featured in TV shows such as Moesha and The Parkers. However, her personal life has also been in the spotlight due to her relationship history.

As mentioned earlier, the actress is now a mother of four children and has been married to Sidney Hicks since 2006. As per DNB Stories Africa, she was previously married to Mark Jackson from 1997 to 2001 and was romantically linked to Gerard Levert and Kenny Mung for a brief period.

Also known as Monique Angela Hicks, her first two kids, Shalon and Mark Jr., were born from her marriage to Mark. Angela Hicks and Mark exchanged vows in 1997 and split in 2001. While the reasons behind the divorce remain unknown, Monique claimed in an interview that she "got tired of the lie."

As for Monique's second marriage, she and Sidney first met during their teenage years. Angela Hicks has hardly revealed anything about her relationship with her husband but in an interview with The New York Times, Angela said that they agreed to remain honest. She added:

"If sex happens with another person, that's not something where we'll have to say, 'Oh God, we've got to go to divorce court because you cheated on me.'"

Shalon makes shocking claims about his mother in the video

Shalon mentioned that he and Mo'Nique had not contacted each other for a long time and it was not expected to happen in the future. He said that he was tired of listening to his mother's claims, adding that "standing in your truth does not make you noble." He further stated:

"When her daddy had intentionally stated that they have three sons but his wife is on the internet talking about the fourth son in a video that has millions of views would be the wrong way."

Shalon said that Mo'Nique herself had told him that she was not interested in being his mother. He also revealed that his mother did not show any kind of "humility, compassion, and consideration" and was interested in taking on her responsibilities only after she tied the knot with her husband.

Shalon additionally stated that he was neglected by the time he turned 18 but was still enjoying the love he was getting from his mother. He said:

"To this day, my mother has never expressed to me when—if ever—she became interested in me as her son. That did lead me down a path of questioning my self-worth trying to understand the value of a mother in a son's life."

He mentioned his mother's claims in the interview that she apologized to him, adding that it "holds no weight" since she was never interested in her son. Shalon claimed that he loved his mother but she loved the "things" more than him and he did not want to portray himself as a victim.

Shalon stated that he was happy and is a father now. He also stated that his mother had taught him a few things in the past, including "how not to love." He said that Mo'Nique has three more children and one of them would make her a grandmother in the future.

Shalon added that he had spoken to the other three children in the past about his relationship with his mother, but they did not experience anything similar.

