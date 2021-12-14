How many kids does Rod Stewart have? Rock legend poses with wife Penny Lancaster and four of his children in Christmas photo 

British rock singer Rod Stewart was seen enjoying the festive season with his family. On December 12, the singer's wife Penny Lancaster shared a picture of their family prepping for the upcoming holiday season.

In a post shared on Instagram, Stewart can be seen posing alongside Lancaster and his children in front of a lit Christmas tree which the family decorated together.

The Stewart family has often been seen spending time together, especially on holidays and birthdays. On November 21, Rod Stewart shared a video of his family enjoying time together in their kitchen on a Sunday.

How many children does Rod Stewart have?

Sir Rod Stewart is a father to eight children whom he shares with five different partners during the course of a career spanning over five decades.

The Grammy-winning singer first welcomed his daughter, Sarah, with ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey in 1963. However, the singer was only 17 at the time of Sarah's birth and he and Susannah decided to give Sarah up for adoption. She was ultimately raised by Evelyn and Gerald Thubron. Soon after, the You're in My Heart singer and Susannah broke up.

Rod Stewart married model and actress Alana Stewart in 1979 and welcomed his second child, and the pair's first daughter, Kimberly. She was jointly raised by the duo until 1984, when they separated. Meanwhile, the former couple were also blessed with a boy, Sean, in 1980, who also happens to be Stewart's eldest son.

The Maggie May singer welcomed his third daughter and fourth child overall in 1987, Ruby Stewart, with model and former girlfriend Kelly Emberg. The duo dated from 1983 to 1990.

Rod Stewart got married to New Zealand model Rachel Hunter and the duo became parents to Renee Cecili Stewart (29). The singer's fifth child and duo's eldest, Renee was born in 1992 and went on to become a freelance dance artist.

Stewart and Hunter gave birth to their second child, Liam, in 1994. However, their marriage was short lived and they split in 1999.

Rod welcomed his seventh child, Alastair, with English model Penny Lancaster in 2005. The two tied the knot in 2007 and have been nurturing their child together.

Also Read Article Continues below

The pair welcomed their second child, and Rod's eighth, in 2011. Aiden was born after Lancaster took several IVF trips and eventually became pregnant with him. Reportedly, Rod called him a "miracle baby" and is attached to him the most.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee