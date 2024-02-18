How many kids does Susan Wojcicki have? Details explored as former YouTube CEO's son found dead at University

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, was found dead at his Clark Kerr Campus dormitory at the University of California on Tuesday afternoon. As per People, he was found unresponsive at about 4:23 pm local time and was pronounced dead after the Berkeley Fire Department attempted life-saving measures. His cause of death is yet to be made official by authorities.

The Sun reports that Susan has been married to Dennis Troper since 1998 and apart from Marco, the duo has four more children together. Marco's grandmother Esther expressed her grief in a Facebook post and stated that the entire family was "devastated" by the news. She described her grandson as a "kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being" as she wrote:

"Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know."

Susan Wojcicki is a mother of five children: Personal life explored

Susan Wojcicki was the senior vice president and CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023. Apart from being a businesswoman, she is also a wife and mother.

Susan's husband Dennis Troper serves as the Director of Product Management at Google. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has previously worked at companies including Deloitte, Concur, and Oracle.

Susan Wojcicki and Dennis Troper have five children and their identities have not been made public as of this writing. However, Susan has spoken about her kids on multiple occasions.

She spoke to NBC in 2014 and said that being a mother makes her better at her job. She emphasized the importance of having a work-life balance and said:

"I want people to realize that it really is OK, that you can have a family. I don’t feel like I’m a perfect mom, and then there are times at work where I feel like maybe I wasn’t perfect here because of constraints on my time. But having the sum of both of those things going on in my life makes me a better mom at the end of the day, and I think gives me really important perspectives in the workplace as well.'"

Speaking about the same with TODAY, she said that she always trying to make it back home in time for dinner to "get the scoop" from her kids on how their day went.

She also spoke about the importance of spending time together as a family and stated that she often takes her kids' phones away so they interact with each other. She told The Guardian in 2019:

"I have times when I take away all my kids' phones, especially if we're on a family vacation because I want people to interact with each other. So, I take away their phones and say: 'We're all going to focus on being present today,'" she said.

Susan Wojcicki resigned as YouTube's CEO in 2023

Susan Wojcicki shared a blog post in February last year as she announced her exit from YouTube. She added that she was planning on focusing on her "family, health and personal projects."

She opted to serve as an advisor for Google and Alphabet and she addressed the same in her blog, which reads:

"This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies."

Before working at YouTube, Susan was employed at Google from 1999 to 2014, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Marco Troper's cause of death has not been officially announced as of this writing. However, campus police reported that there were no signs of foul play, as per People.