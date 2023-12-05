How much did Kingsley Ben-Adir get for acting in Bob Marley: One Love? Salaries of all major cast members explored

Bob Marley: One Love, the latest biographical movie on the life of the titular reggae pop music icon has finally dropped a trailer and release date. Written by Terence Winter, Zach Baylin, and Frank E. Flowers, and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the musical biopic stars Kingsley Ben-Adir in the lead role as the pop singer.

Ben-Adir is joined by a host of popular and talented names, Lashana Lynch, Jesse Cilio, James Norton, and Michael Gandolfini, who have come together to bring to us a detailed look into the life and fame of Bob Marley, how he ascended to the top as a global superstar and how he preached his principles of love, equality, and peace, through his art.

Piecing together his performances on stage, moments from his personal life that he shared with his wife Rita, and even the dark spaces that the story traverses to, Bob Marley: One Love is the most awaited biopic of the season.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley: Earnings from the musical biopic explored

Expand Tweet

Kingsley Ben-Adir is a British actor who is mostly involved in theatre. He has also made his name in television by starring in several popular series. Ben-Adir has played pathologist Marcus Summer in ITV's detective drama Vera and private detective Karim Washington in the second season of the Netflix series The OA. He has also appeared in seasons four and five of the BBC One television series Peaky Blinders.

Ben-Adir is best known for starring as Malcolm X in the Amazon Studios film One Night in Miami... (2020) and he has been cast in the lead role of Bob Marley for the biopic Bob Marley: One Love. He has received a salary of $650,000 for his role in the musical biopic.

Salaries of other cast members of Bob Marley: One Love

Expand Tweet

Apart from Ben-Adir, the musical biopic also stars Lashana Lynch, Jesse Cilio, James Norton, and Michael Gandolfini.

Lashana Lynch, who plays Marley's wife Rita Marley in the movie was paid $350,000 for her role. Jesse Cilio received a salary of $150,000 for his role as Norval Marley. James Norton as Chris Blackwell was paid $200,000 for his role.

Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, and Anthony Welsh were paid $120,000, $80,000, and $80,000 respectively for their respective roles in Bob Marley: One Love.

What else do we know about the Bob Marley biopic?

Bob Marley: One Love has released a three-minute trailer that gives a glimpse at how Marley ascended to the top as a global superstar. The tagline of the trailer reads:

“One man. One message. One revolution. One legend.”

It traces the life of Marley as someone who preached through his music love, equality, and peace. With Exodus playing in the background we get a montage of the story of a revolutionary who preached:

“One love. One heart. One destiny.”

He says:

“My life is not important for me. My life is for people."

The movie is an intimate portrait of the life the pop artist lived, tracing the assassination attempt against him in December 1976 and even his historic performance at the One Love Peace Concert in Kingston, Jamaica in April 1978. The concert sought to bring unity in the middle of the volatile political condition of the country with its two major political parties, Jamaica Labour Party and People's National Party at war.

Bob Marley: One Love is coming to theaters on January 12, 2024.