How much are tickets to Phish’s 2024 Mondegreen’ Festival? Where to buy, dates, & all you need to know

Phish’s 2024 Mondegreen’ Festival is scheduled to be held from August 15, 2024 to August 18, 2024, at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. The 2024 edition will be the festival's inaugural edition and the band has not announced any plans to continue the festival in the future as of yet.

They announced the new festival via a post on their official Instagram page on January 16, 2024, stating:

"We’re excited to announce Mondegreen, a 4-day Phish festival set for this August 15-18 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. Centrally located with easy access from all points in the northeast and mid-Atlantic, the festival site will feature an abundance of on-site camping, with many nearby hotel options also available."

The announcement continued:

"Mondegreen will see Phish performing over four days and nights, alongside an array of interactive fan experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and much more."

General tickets for the festival will be available from January 19, 2024, 10 am ET. Travel packages will be released a day earlier, on January 18, 2024, at 11 am ET. General Admission tickets are priced at $450. Glen Close tickets are priced at $1,500. Full Monde tickets are priced at $3050.

Travel packages start at $940 and go upto $1500, depending upon package choice. All ticket and travel package prices are inclusive of processing fees but may be subject to currency conversion fluctuations for international patrons. All tickets and travel packages will be available exclusively from the official website of the festival. Payment plans are also available for purchases over $400.

More on Phish’s 2024 Mondegreen’ Festival

Phish's Mondgreen Festival is only their latest festival, with the band having a storied association with creating and performing festivals. Noted for their use of abandoned US Air Force base and other notable places for previous festivals, the band has over the years of their career created ten festivals, with the Mondgreen set to be their 11th such endeavor.

The Mondegreen Festival, the band's first festival in nine years, will be held at The Woodlands in Dover, DE, located at Dover Motor Speedway, 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901. The dates for the festival are listed below:

August 15, 2024

August 16, 2024

August 17, 2024

August 18, 2024

More about Phish and their music career

Phish started out as an independent band, releasing their debut studio album, Junta, on May 8, 1989. It was later re-released by Elektra Records, after the band signed up with the label on October 26, 1992.

The band had their first major chart breakthrough with their fifth studio album, Hoist, which was released on March 29, 1994. The gold-certified album peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band subsequently released their debut live album, A Live One, on June 27, 1995. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band had their most successful record project with their sixth studio album, Billy Breathes, which was released on October 15, 1996. The gold-certified album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Phish had their last major album success with their ninth studio album, Farmhouse, on May 16, 2000. The gold-certified album peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.