How old is Dr. Now from My 600-Lb Life? TLC star is all set to return in season 11

TLC is all set to premiere a brand new season of My 600-Lb Life. The reality TV show will commence its new season on Wednesday night, i.e., February 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

My 600-Lb Life revolves around famous bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also known as 'Dr. Now'. He has a history of helping overweight patients on their difficult weight-loss journeys.

The physician is based in Houston, Texas, and he's renowned for his stern medical outlook. If the show's overweight cast members wish to qualify for bariatric surgery, they have to follow strict rules and regulations laid out by Dr. Now.

The official synopsis for season 11 of My 600-Lb Life on TLC reads:

"Morbidly obese patients turn to high-risk surgery to reclaim their lives."

With little to no time left for the series to premiere on TLC, here's everything you need to know about Dr. Now from My 600-Lb Life.

Dr. Now from My 600-Lb Life season 11 is 78 years old

Dr. Now is an Iranian-born American surgeon, TV personality, and author. He specializes in vascular and bariatric surgery. Although many patients didn't complete their program in season 10 of the show, it is all set to premiere with its new season in a few days.

While fans and viewers were awaiting information about the forthcoming series, Dr.Now took to his social media to reveal the show's comeback.

Dr. Now was born in 1944 and moved to the United States as an immigrant. He has been treating patients for obesity for decades. According to National Today, he has a net worth of around $6 million.

When it comes to social media, he has over 600k followers on Instagram. He often uploads pictures and videos of his work and educates his fans and followers. He also sells various merchandise, from cups to dangling earrings, that are hand-drawn and unique.

Prior to the release of the series, TLC released a sneak peek teasing fans about what to expect from the upcoming show. In the trailer, Dr. Now gets real as he tells one of his patients:

"This is your life and you're not going to live long like that."

One of the cast members who will be visiting Dr. Now on the show is Geno, a 31-year-old man who hails from New Haven. He tells the surgeon:

"I use food for comfort just to feel happier. I just want to be full. We're an Italian family so when we eat, we eat in abundance. Things are getting worse and harder every day because of my weight. What hurts the most on my body is probably my back, knees and feet."

To find out what happens in season 11 of the forthcoming series, stay tuned.

My 600-Lb Life will air every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

