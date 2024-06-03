How old is Elena Zhukova? Rupert Murdoch age difference explored as media tycoon weds for the fifth time

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch tied the knot for the fifth time on Saturday, June 1, at his vineyard in California. Following a brief engagement, the 93-year-old former chairman of Fox and News Corp. married Elena Zhukova, who is 67 years old.

The couple began dating in 2023, and in March 2024, they revealed to the New York Times that they intended to get married. Elena Zhukova is a retired Russian biologist. Zhukova met Murdoch via his third wife, Wendi Deng, during a family gathering in 2023.

Soon after his engagement to former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith was abruptly called off in April 2023, there were rumors that he was seeing Zhukova.

On the other hand, images released by Murdoch's British daily, The Sun, featured the couple grinning and posing.

Rupert Murdoch is 26 years older than Elena Zhukova

Rupert Murdoch smiled throughout his wedding photos (Image via Getty)

American investor, media owner, and business tycoon Rupert Murdoch was born in Australia. Rupert Murdoch is the chairman emeritus of News Corporation that owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, The Sun, and the Times. Last year, he resigned from his position as chairman of Fox and News Corp., putting his son Lachlan in charge of both businesses.

Murdoch had already married four times, to different women named Patricia Booker, Anna Mann, Jerry Hall, and Ms. Deng. Additionally, he was engaged to radio host Ann Lesley Smith in 2023.

Meanwhile, 67-year-old retired biologist Elena Zhukova was the wife of the millionaire energy businessman and politician Alexander Zhukov.

On Saturday, June 1, local time, the 93-year-old former chairman of News Corp. exchanged vows with Zhukova at his Bel Air mansion in Moroga.

Wearing a white dress, Zhukova held a tiny bouquet of Lily of the Valley flowers throughout the ceremony. In contrast, Murdoch donned a dark suit, white shirt, yellow tie with a pattern, and dark sneakers.

Owner of the New England Patriots US football team, Robert Kraft, 82, and his 50-year-old wife Dana Blumberg were among the guests attending the wedding. One of Murdoch’s sons, Lachlan, was also present.

At his vineyard in California, the couple smiled for the wedding photographer. Media outlets like Telegraph uploaded their photos.

Rupert Murdoch’s personal life and the details of his marriage

Rupert Murdoch has been married 4 times before (Image via Getty)

In 1956, Murdoch married Patricia Booker, a flight attendant, and the two had a child named Prudence. However, in 1967, they got divorced. He then married Daily Mirror reporter Anna Torv in 1967.

Out of his four previous marriages, this one lasted the longest. They spent 32 years as a couple. They even shared three children, James, Lachlan, and Elisabeth. But in 1998, they separated, and in 1999, they got divorced.

Then, on June 25, 1999, just 17 days after his divorce with Torv was finalized, Murdoch married Deng, a 29-year-old. Chloe and Grace are the two children that Murdoch and Deng shared. In 2013, the couple separated.

In a notice published in The Times newspaper on January 11, 2016, Murdoch revealed his engagement to former model Jerry Hall. Just before his 85th birthday, on March 4, 2016, Murdoch married Hall, then 59, in London. However, according to a June 2022 New York Times article, Murdoch and Hall got a divorce.

Meanwhile, in July 2024, Murdoch is scheduled to travel to Australia to commemorate the 60th anniversary of News Corp's flagship publication, The Australian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback