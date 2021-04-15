How old is Hayley Hasselhoff? David Hasselhoff's daughter makes history as first-ever plus-size model on European Playboy cover

28-year-old Hayley Hasselhoff has made history by becoming the first plus-size model to feature on Playboy magazine’s cover.

Hayley Hasselhoff is the daughter of American actor David Hasselhoff, who is popular for multiple television and movie roles. Hayley Hasselhoff announced that she will feature on the cover of the German version of Playboy via an Instagram post on April 14th, 2021.

The news has since been confirmed by the official Instagram page of Playboy Germany. Hayley Hasselhoff will be on the May 2021 edition of Playboy Germany.

Gorgeous @HHASSELHOFF in German Playboy. Love to see it!https://t.co/79hNPHaux0 — Mickey Boardman (@AskMrMickey) April 14, 2021

Hayley Hasselhoff becomes the first-ever plus-size model to feature on the cover of a Playboy magazine

The announcement by Hayley Hasselhoff was accompanied by a long positive note, as can be seen here. She spoke about the need for women to unapologetically be themselves and stated that their bodies should not define them or their life's purpose.

The 28-year-old daughter of former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff has in recent years become a role model for female positivity. She started off as a model at the age of 14 with the New York-based Ford Models agency. She has since started a mental health awareness initiative called “Check In With You” in June 2020.

PHM Founder @philschermer joined @HHASSELHOFF and @marieclaireuk to talk about mental health in this moment:



“COVID has disrupted that feeling that we have of being able to control and shape our destiny, in some way. That loss of control is scary, and it creates anxiety”. pic.twitter.com/S1eOOlqJz9 — Project Healthy Minds (@ProjHealthyMind) January 26, 2021

As a child, Hayley Hasselhoff struggled with various anxiety and body-image issues, something she has spoken about innumerable times. In an article for Marie Clare UK, Hasselhoff had spoken about her anxiety-related struggles as a child and the inspiration behind the “Check In With You” initiative.

The mental health initiative currently has helpline numbers for multiple countries worldwide.

I’m pleased to announce that I've become an official Ambassador of Project Zero whose mission is to protect and restore our biggest ally in the fight against the climate crisis - the ocean. Together we can make real progress and turn the tide on the climate crisis. @ProjectZero pic.twitter.com/86x3gubCVF — Hayley Hasselhoff (@HHASSELHOFF) December 11, 2020

Towards the start of 2020, Hayley Hasselhoff had started an IGTV series called “Redefine You: A Conversation for Wellbeing.” She invited many of her friends from the modeling industry with discussions related to various mental health and body-image-related issues.

Over the years, Hayley Hasselhoff has also been involved with multiple mental-health and non-profit initiatives.

Celebrating That It's OK on

World Mental Health Day. I’ll be hosting a 120-minute INSTALIVE today @hhassehoff Instagram at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST.



I’ve partnered with @kindred and @wearebridgingthegap to celebrate that it’s ok by normalizing mental health conversations. pic.twitter.com/iOYsUwu6H2 — Hayley Hasselhoff (@HHASSELHOFF) October 10, 2020

She also founded the Teens Helping Teens NGO group, which raises money for the Children’s Hospital LA. Hasselhoff is a supporter of the Wheels for Humanities and the Make-A-Wish foundation and has been involved in numerous other charity initiatives. Her father, David Hasselhoff, has a huge following in Germany, where he is recognized for his work as a singer.

His song “Looking for Freedom,” a rendition of the original song “On the Road to the South,” became the No. 1 single on the West German charts for eight weeks back in the '70s. He famously sang the song at New Year’s Eve 1989 while featuring on the “The Sylvester Show."

His daughter will fittingly feature on the cover of the German Playboy.