How old is Louie the Raccoon? All about the winner of Hershey's 2024 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Louie the Raccoon recently made headlines as he emerged victorious at the sixth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. The news was shared via a press release by The Hershey Company on March 25 and the much-loved pet will soon appear in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts advertisement in 2025. Two-year-old Louie from Miami, Florida, will also receive $7,000.

Since 2019, Cadbury has been featuring a pet in its annual Easter advertisement and this year was all about rescue pets. Pet owners submitted their entries and explained why their pet would be the perfect Cadbury Bunny. This year's tournament featured a five-round bracket-style voting contest and several Cadbury fans and pet lovers then voted for their favorite contestant.

Louie the Raccoon is an artist and fitness model

This year's Bunny Tryouts Contest ran from February 20, 2024, to March 23, 2024, and ended with Louie the Raccoon being crowned the winner of the sixth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. He won the title after defeating numerous competitors and was chosen to star in the 2025 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts commercial.

His owner, Jaime Arslan, rescued him in 2021 after it was determined that he was unfit to live in the wild. The recently released statement mentioned that he loves to relax in his favorite tree, and also uses his toe painting skills to create art to raise money for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organizations.

Louie's website describes him as an artist, fitness model, fashion icon, food connoisseur, and social media influencer. He currently lives with his sister Lucy the raccoon, three dogs, three cats, and one fish. Louie is presently working with Samadi Wildlife Rescue to help raise money for a new rescue facility.

Louie became the first raccoon to win the competition. He is now a member of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame, joining previous winners, including Crash the Rescue Cat (2023), Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022), Betty the Frog (2021), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020), and Henri the English Bulldog (2019), as per The Hershey Company's official press release.

Louie's owner Jaime Arslan was "thrilled" about their pet's win and expressed their excitement about his TV debut.

"We're thrilled that Louie has been chosen as the winner of this year's Cadbury Bunny Tryouts – we are longtime fans of the Cadbury brand and are honored to see Louie join the long legacy of incredible Cadbury Bunnies. Louie's TV debut in Cadbury's 2025 commercial can't come soon enough," they said, as per the company's press release.

The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the Cadbury brand have maintained their long-standing partnership over the years. The former is an organization that is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of animals. Together, the brands work to raise awareness about the nation's animal population in need of loving homes.