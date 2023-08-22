How old is Mackenzie Shirilla? Age explored as Ohio teen sentenced to prison for double murder

On Monday, August 21, 19-year-old Ohio teen Mackenzie Shirilla was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the double homicide of her boyfriend and his friend. On July 31, 2022, Mackenzie intentionally crashed her car into the brick wall as she drove both victims, leading to their deaths.

As per Fox, prosecutors claimed that Shirilla aimed to kill her 20-year-old boyfriend, Dominic Russo, in order to end the relationship. Russo's friend, Davion Flanagan, who was riding in the back, also died as a result of the crash.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a double homicide investigation. The reader's discretion is advised.

At the time of the double homicide, Mackenzie Shirilla was reportedly 17 years old and therefore a minor. However, as reported by CBS, she was tried as an adult. Ultimately, she was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, drug possession, murder, and possession of criminal tools.

How did Mackenzie Shirilla's age impact the sentencing?

According to Fox News, Mackenzie Shirilla's convictions would typically warrant at least two consecutive 15-year sentences, making her eligible for parole in 30 years. However, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo, who is not related to Dominic, said that due to the fact that Mackenzie was a minor at the time of the incident, she would be lenient with the sentence. As a result, Shirilla will serve the sentence simultaneously, making her eligible for parole in 15 years.

However, Judge Russo noted that she did not believe Shirilla would be paroled within the 15-year time frame.

Judge Russo said:

"I understand that the pain in this room wants me to impose the harshest sentence, but I don't believe that would be the appropriate sentence because I do not believe that Mackenzie will be out in 15 years."

Angelo Russo, the brother of Dominic, had also urged the court to pass on a longer sentence. Russo claimed that Mackenzie Shirilla behaved in an arrogant and apathetic manner all throughout the legal process and never truly showed remorse for the double homicide. He added that after his brother's death, Shirilla appeared to live her life normally.

"That statement is Mackenzie Shirilla, the most selfish person I know. She was driving, going to concerts, dressing up for Halloween with no thought of the lives she had destroyed," Angelo said.

The case was also discussed by Scott Flanagan, the father of Davion Flanagan. Scott Flanagan said that while he does not 'seek vengeance', he is happy that Shirilla will ultimately face consequences. Dominic Russo's father, Frank Russo, also discussed the case and acknowledged Shirilla's youth at the time of the killing, stating that he did not believe she should spend her entire life behind bars.

“It’s horrible for everybody. Yeah, I lost my son, it’s harder on our family, but I don’t want the rest of her life ruined too, it isn’t going to make me feel any better,” Frank Russo told NBC.

In her official statement to the court, Shirilla continued to claim that the car accident was unintentional. Her defense team has expressed their intentions to appeal the decision.