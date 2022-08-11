How old is Queen Letizia? Spanish royal twins look with teenage daughters

Queen Letizia, a 49-year-old Spanish royal, was spotted on Sunday, August 7, at Palma de Mallorca where she was seen spending some quality-time with her daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, as well as her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia.

As the three generations of Spanish royals went for an outing, netizens were quick to note that Queen Letizia and her two daughters seemed to be twinning in terms of their fashion choices for the night.

🦉🍀DYNASTIE ROYALE🍀🦉 @RoyaleDynastie Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain seen visiting the Paseo de Sagrera market in Palma de Mallorca Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain seen visiting the Paseo de Sagrera market in Palma de Mallorca🇪🇸 https://t.co/2WC3xcWBFR

All three of them were seen wearing printed dresses from Zara.

Letizia went all pink and paired her dress with bubblegum pink wedges and a wallet from Feel Mallorca Ikat.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Princess Leonor, sported a similar looking blue long-sleeved mini dress while Princess Sofia, 15, opted for a midriff cutout beige ensemble.

Queen Sofia, Letizia's mother-in-law, donned a pink and blue blazer with matching pants and paired it with a white silk top. A layered necklace completed the look.

📸Carlos Alvarez // GC Image via Getty Images Yesterday Princess Leonor, #QueenLetizia , Queen Sofia and Princess Sofia visited the Paseo de Sagrera market in Palma de Mallorca.📸Carlos Alvarez // GC Image via Getty Images Yesterday Princess Leonor, #QueenLetizia, Queen Sofia and Princess Sofia visited the Paseo de Sagrera market in Palma de Mallorca.📸Carlos Alvarez // GC Image via Getty Images https://t.co/ioOcxq3AFS

Queen Letizia is well known for her iconic fashion choices

Born Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, Queen Letizia of France was born in Oviedo on September 15, 1972. She began her career as a journalist before going on to become a news anchor for CNN+ and Television Espanola.

The Court Jeweller @courtjeweller Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia wore bright ensembles with summer jewels for a reception at Marivent Palace on Thursday thecourtjeweller.com/2022/08/queen-… Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia wore bright ensembles with summer jewels for a reception at Marivent Palace on Thursday thecourtjeweller.com/2022/08/queen-… https://t.co/2fdeFuxxFX

Her first husband was Alonso Guerrero Pérez, whom she married in 1998. The two separated a year later.

In November 2003, King Felipe VI of Spain announced his engagement with Letizia, after which, they tied the knot on May 22, 2004 at the Santa María la Real de la Almudena Cathedral in Madrid.

The King and the Queen have two daughters, Princess Leonor, born in 2005, and Princess Sofia, born in 2007.

As a senior royal in Spain, Letizia has always been the center of attention owing to her royal engagements and fashion choices. From sporting an iconic Valentino dress from her mother-in-law's royal closet to wearing a navy floor-length gown to Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall, her fashion choices are as elegant as they are intricate.

Kaiser@Celebitchy @KaiseratCB Queen Letizia wore a vintage Valentino which belonged to her mother-in-law bit.ly/3GHIzgF Queen Letizia wore a vintage Valentino which belonged to her mother-in-law bit.ly/3GHIzgF https://t.co/fLFayhhBJC

One of Queen Letizia's most talked about ensembles was the red gown she wore at Queen Elizabeth II's state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

Mace @RoyaleVision #royal #flashback July 12, 2017 - Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, welcome King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, to Buckingham Palace after a ceremonial welcome at the start of the Spanish King and Queen's three-day state visit #royal #flashback July 12, 2017 - Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, welcome King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, to Buckingham Palace after a ceremonial welcome at the start of the Spanish King and Queen's three-day state visit https://t.co/0HrdnhJuTu

Owing to her subtle style statements, Letizia has also often been compared to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. The two have previously sported same outfits, including a pink suit and pant ensemble from Hugo Boss. While they both styled it differently, netizens were quick to notice and appreciate the similarity.

Both royals have often been the topic of conversation due to their similar style choices at important events. One such event was the June 2019 Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Mark Stewart @RegalEyes Garter fashion parade. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Queen Letizia of Spain and the Duchess of Cambridge join their husbands at today's Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle. Garter fashion parade. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Queen Letizia of Spain and the Duchess of Cambridge join their husbands at today's Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle. https://t.co/t7UDUMLFVw

Queen Letizia's Sunday outing is not the first time that she has twinned with her daughters. In July, she was spotted wearing the same red patterned shirt-dress as her daughter Princess Leonor. While the Princess wore it to Maria Pages' performance at the Teatros de El Canal, Letizia decided to sport the dress at a meeting with the UNICEF Spanish Committee.

👑MaryRoyals👑 @MyRoyalsWorld Queen Letizia, as Honorary President of UNICEF Spain and UNICEF Defender for Mental Health in Children and Adolescents, attended a working meeting on Mental Health at the headquarters of UNICEF in Madrid.

📸 Casa de S.M. el Rey Queen Letizia, as Honorary President of UNICEF Spain and UNICEF Defender for Mental Health in Children and Adolescents, attended a working meeting on Mental Health at the headquarters of UNICEF in Madrid.Casa de S.M. el Rey 🇪🇸Queen Letizia, as Honorary President of UNICEF Spain and UNICEF Defender for Mental Health in Children and Adolescents, attended a working meeting on Mental Health at the headquarters of UNICEF in Madrid.📸© Casa de S.M. el Rey https://t.co/ikgnp9D5sQ

Earlier this year, the Queen became the talk of the town once again when she was spotted in a floral-printed dress for a family dinner with King Felipe, their daughters, mother-in-law Queen Sofia, and Princess Irene from Greece.

Netizens react to Queen Letizia's iconic fashion moments

Be it subtle midi skirts or fashionable knee-length dresses or bedecked full-length gowns, this royal has been a step ahead of others when it comes to styling herself gracefully, and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it.

Vaneza @vaneza_lex Beautiful Princess Leonor of Asturias (middle) with Queen Letizia (left) and Infanta Sofia (right) of Spain.



ctto Beautiful Princess Leonor of Asturias (middle) with Queen Letizia (left) and Infanta Sofia (right) of Spain.ctto https://t.co/DWpqwWTdPk

mog1717 @mog1717 @david_h_morales

Her girls are going to be fun to watch develop their own fashion styles. @saadsalman719 Queen Letizia is perfection.Her girls are going to be fun to watch develop their own fashion styles. @david_h_morales @saadsalman719 Queen Letizia is perfection.Her girls are going to be fun to watch develop their own fashion styles.

Lucia Princess @LuciaPrincess8 @dianelyssa @CasaReal I love queen Letizias flawless fashion, and It would be nice to see queen Letizia and Meghan work together on a charity project 🥰🥰. @dianelyssa @CasaReal I love queen Letizias flawless fashion, and It would be nice to see queen Letizia and Meghan work together on a charity project 🥰🥰.

Roumina @rouminaursal



Mine's Duchess Catherine and the Queen. @KendraBCambra Queen Letizia! I admire her sense of fashion so much.Mine's Duchess Catherine and the Queen. @KendraBCambra Queen Letizia! I admire her sense of fashion so much.Mine's Duchess Catherine and the Queen.

Mr. Quijada 🇺🇦🕊️ @UnaiQuijada Queen Letizia was looking chic in Massimo Dutti skirt, Carolina Herrera coat and handbag, Manolo Blahnik stilettos and Gold&Roses earrings while attending the National Awards To The Fashion Industry 🖤 #QueenLetizia Queen Letizia was looking chic in Massimo Dutti skirt, Carolina Herrera coat and handbag, Manolo Blahnik stilettos and Gold&Roses earrings while attending the National Awards To The Fashion Industry 🖤 #QueenLetizia https://t.co/BH0j0O77VW

Krishna Magallanes @KRISHNAkitaa Queen Letizia and Duchess Kate are officially my fashion icons 🤩 can't wait to finally be able to personally afford my style, charot Queen Letizia and Duchess Kate are officially my fashion icons 🤩 can't wait to finally be able to personally afford my style, charot

👑MaryRoyals👑 @MyRoyalsWorld Queen Letizia's look from yesterday's visit to the Cartuja of Valldemossa in Valldemossa. Queen Letizia's look from yesterday's visit to the Cartuja of Valldemossa in Valldemossa. 🇪🇸Queen Letizia's look from yesterday's visit to the Cartuja of Valldemossa in Valldemossa. https://t.co/ObSCxOnAjA

Her iconic collection of dresses, hats, and accessories have made her a frequent topic of conversation throughout social media.

