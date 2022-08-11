How old is Queen Letizia? Spanish royal twins look with teenage daughters

Queen Letizia, a 49-year-old Spanish royal, was spotted on Sunday, August 7, at Palma de Mallorca where she was seen spending some quality-time with her daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, as well as her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia.
As the three generations of Spanish royals went for an outing, netizens were quick to note that Queen Letizia and her two daughters seemed to be twinning in terms of their fashion choices for the night.
All three of them were seen wearing printed dresses from Zara.
Letizia went all pink and paired her dress with bubblegum pink wedges and a wallet from Feel Mallorca Ikat.
Her 16-year-old daughter, Princess Leonor, sported a similar looking blue long-sleeved mini dress while Princess Sofia, 15, opted for a midriff cutout beige ensemble.
Queen Sofia, Letizia's mother-in-law, donned a pink and blue blazer with matching pants and paired it with a white silk top. A layered necklace completed the look.
Queen Letizia is well known for her iconic fashion choices
Born Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, Queen Letizia of France was born in Oviedo on September 15, 1972. She began her career as a journalist before going on to become a news anchor for CNN+ and Television Espanola.
Her first husband was Alonso Guerrero Pérez, whom she married in 1998. The two separated a year later.
In November 2003, King Felipe VI of Spain announced his engagement with Letizia, after which, they tied the knot on May 22, 2004 at the Santa María la Real de la Almudena Cathedral in Madrid.
The King and the Queen have two daughters, Princess Leonor, born in 2005, and Princess Sofia, born in 2007.
As a senior royal in Spain, Letizia has always been the center of attention owing to her royal engagements and fashion choices. From sporting an iconic Valentino dress from her mother-in-law's royal closet to wearing a navy floor-length gown to Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall, her fashion choices are as elegant as they are intricate.
One of Queen Letizia's most talked about ensembles was the red gown she wore at Queen Elizabeth II's state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2017.
Owing to her subtle style statements, Letizia has also often been compared to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. The two have previously sported same outfits, including a pink suit and pant ensemble from Hugo Boss. While they both styled it differently, netizens were quick to notice and appreciate the similarity.
Both royals have often been the topic of conversation due to their similar style choices at important events. One such event was the June 2019 Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Queen Letizia's Sunday outing is not the first time that she has twinned with her daughters. In July, she was spotted wearing the same red patterned shirt-dress as her daughter Princess Leonor. While the Princess wore it to Maria Pages' performance at the Teatros de El Canal, Letizia decided to sport the dress at a meeting with the UNICEF Spanish Committee.
Earlier this year, the Queen became the talk of the town once again when she was spotted in a floral-printed dress for a family dinner with King Felipe, their daughters, mother-in-law Queen Sofia, and Princess Irene from Greece.
Netizens react to Queen Letizia's iconic fashion moments
Be it subtle midi skirts or fashionable knee-length dresses or bedecked full-length gowns, this royal has been a step ahead of others when it comes to styling herself gracefully, and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it.
Her iconic collection of dresses, hats, and accessories have made her a frequent topic of conversation throughout social media.