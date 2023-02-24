How old is Rosie Seabrook? Meet the new bombshell from Love Island 2023 

Love Island returns with another twist in the upcoming episode. The show started with 10 singles who aim to fall in love with each other on the ITV show. However, the creators keep adding obstacles in their way.

The show previously introduced new members that changed the dynamics of the show and is ready to do so again by bringing in two new faces to interact with the contestants. Rosie Seabrook, 24, will be arriving at the villa as a bombshell and has a weird phobia of frozen food.

Love Island season 9 airs new episodes daily at 4 pm ET on ITV2.

Meet Rosie Seabrook ahead of her appearance on Love Island season 9

Keanan Brand, a professional rugby player, will accompany the upcoming bombshell. Rosie is from Buckinghamshire and currently works as a supervisor at SpaceNK.

The upcoming Love Island season 9 contestant attended Pipers Corner School, followed by her time at Amersham and Wycombe College, where she studied Fashion and Apparel Design and graduated in 2016. She later spent two years at the Fashion Retail Academy studying level 4 visual merchandising before starting her career.

She started her professional life in October 2017 as a personal shopping assistant in London for TopShop Topman. At the establishment, she previously worked as an experienced sales assistant for almost four years, from 2015 to 2019.

She has also been working as a part-time receptionist for Susannah Nicholas Health and Beauty Ltd for the past 10 years, followed by her time at SpaceNK, where she initially worked as a beauty advisor for five months in August 2019. She started as a full-time supervisor in the same company in December 2019.

The Love Island season 9 contestant ITV2 bio states that Rosie has a very flirty personality and flirts with people unintentionally. It further states that she’s confident and witty and can hold a conversation because of her persona. In terms of the kind of a man she’s looking for while on the show, she said that her potential match must have a good personality.

She said:

"They need to be funny. I can’t be with someone that doesn’t make me laugh."

However, the upcoming bombshell has a strange phobia that she cannot deal with. The Love Island season 9 contestant is afraid of frozen food. She writes in her bio that she is unable to handle frozen food and must ask someone else to get her anything she needs.

She said:

"I have a really bad phobia of frozen food, I can’t touch frozen food. I can’t go anywhere near the freezer. If my mum jam packs the freezer and I have to try and get something out that I need, I just can’t... I have to ask someone else to get it out for me."

Rosie will be joined by Keanan, a professional rugby player who already has eyes on Samie and Jessie before entering the show.

Tune in every day at 4 pm ET to watch new episodes of the reality dating show on ITV2.

Poll : 0 votes