Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, the two highly anticipated sequel movies, made their arrival in theaters in 2022 and soon became giant box-office hits all across the world.

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, with a massive budget of $350 - $400 million, premiered on December 16, 2022, while Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, with a budget of $170 million, premiered on May 27, 2022. Since then, both films have garnered a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics.

thecinemaradar @thecinemaradar AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER has become the highest grossing movie of 2022 worldwide, passing TOP GUN: MAVERICK.



It has made over $1.5B at the global box office, and is now the 10th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER has become the highest grossing movie of 2022 worldwide, passing TOP GUN: MAVERICK.It has made over $1.5B at the global box office, and is now the 10th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. https://t.co/04KMMIJhG3

To date, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed a total of $1.517 billion, while Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $1.489 billion in total, which means the former has surpassed the latter as the highest-grossing film of 2022. The news was released on Twitter on January 5, 2023.

Ever since the latest information was dropped, it has created a verbal war among fans of both movies on the micro-blogging platform. Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions towards the news.

"Thank God, Top Gun was overhyped asf": Twitter explodes as fans react over Avatar: The Way of Water surpassing Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing 2022 movie

Without a shred of doubt, both movies are visually stunning and have the power to take the audience on a compelling journey. They both have their own separate fan base. Thus, the news of the Avatar sequel surpassing the Top Gun sequel and becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2022 did not go unnoticed.

Some fans think that the Avatar sequel deserves to be at the top of the highest-grossing movie list of 2022 as it not only has a captivating storyline but the visual effects are exceptional. With James Cameron's direction and a highly efficient special effects team backing it, the sequel has undoubtedly impressed the audience.

Fans have also pointed out that the movie has grossed $1.517 billion within just around two weeks, regarding it as "unreal." Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Maekar @Maekar1337 @BenjiSales Makes me so happy. Saw way of water 3 times in theaters. Imax, real 3d, and regular. Absolutely love it and it's in my top 3 of 2022 for sure. Can't wait for 3 @BenjiSales Makes me so happy. Saw way of water 3 times in theaters. Imax, real 3d, and regular. Absolutely love it and it's in my top 3 of 2022 for sure. Can't wait for 3

However, some fans believe that it is undeserved as they think the Avatar sequel is overhyped because of the success of the original movie.

They also believe that the Top Gun sequel is one of the best sequels of all time as it has an arresting plotline and a gripping performance by the lead cast members.

Check out some of these fan tweets below:

James Carter, Baldwin Hills @KhastleHD @hollywoodhandle All money aside how’s the story cause i ant seen nobody say not 1 damn thing about the movie please dont tell me ya just paying for visuals @hollywoodhandle All money aside how’s the story cause i ant seen nobody say not 1 damn thing about the movie please dont tell me ya just paying for visuals

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales



Still though would have helped its already very impressive Box Office for sure! @swieter Still wouldn't have beaten Avatar. Way of Water is gonna do north of $2 Billion. Maverick would have needed $600-$700m from China alone to maybe come out aheadStill though would have helped its already very impressive Box Office for sure! @swieter Still wouldn't have beaten Avatar. Way of Water is gonna do north of $2 Billion. Maverick would have needed $600-$700m from China alone to maybe come out aheadStill though would have helped its already very impressive Box Office for sure!

Alex Corvis @AcidOverrideOG @BenjiSales The demand is real, but the wait wasn’t worth it. Didn’t felt Epic like the 1st, at all. I saw it as one of those games that open up a gen, it’s ok. @BenjiSales The demand is real, but the wait wasn’t worth it. Didn’t felt Epic like the 1st, at all. I saw it as one of those games that open up a gen, it’s ok.

By the looks of these above-embedded tweets, it is quite clear that the news has left fans divided on the social media platform.

However, it is safe to say that both films are highly fascinating, riveting, and worthy of the praise they have been receiving.

Three more Avatar sequels are underway, as announced by the franchise's director James Cameron. Avatar 3 with the working title, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, was filmed alongside Avatar: The Way of Water simultaneously in New Zealand and is scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

