How rich is Jake Gyllenhaal? Netflix star's net worth explored ahead of 'The Guilty' premiere

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal is back with a nail-biting crime thriller, The Guilty, which will release on Netflix this weekend.

Jake Gyllenhaal began his career as a child actor and quickly moved onto more central roles, becoming one of Hollywood's most well-known leading men. The star is well known for his versatility in comedic and dramatic movies, especially for his acclaimed performances in films such as Donnie Darko, Southpaw, Love & Other Drugs, and Brokeback Mountain that have landed him many awards.

Jake Gyllenhaal's net worth explored

The actor has made cameo appearances on TV shows and blockbuster movies, becoming everyone's favorite for his stunning performances. With an estimated net worth of $80 million, Jake Gyllenhaal has worked his way up the ladder. Raised alongside his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal (also a well-known Hollywood actress) in a Jewish household.

The actor has worn different hats to be the actor he is now. Let’s explore them here:

Movies, cameo appearances, and production

Jake Gyllenhaal rose to fame at 19 with October Sky, which earned strong reviews and raked in over $32 million at the box office. He quickly found further opportunities as a lead, one of them being the cult favorite, Donnie Darko. He also appeared in a London performance of Moonlight Mile and received excellent reviews in the process, making him an active theater actor later.

The Academy Award winner and multiple awards nominee topped People with Money's top 10 highest-paid actors list for 2021.

Jake Gyllenhaal is also the co-founder of Nine Stories Productions, a New York-based film, theater, and television production company known for movies like The Devil All the Time (2020).

About Gyllenhaal's 'The Guilty'

The Guilty is Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie for Netflix, a crime thriller that will leave you asking for more. A remake of the 2018 Danish film by the same name, the movie revolves around a 911 operator who races against time to save the abducted woman on an L.A. highway before it's too late.

Speaking about his experience while filming the movie, Gyllenhaal said:

"I love being on stage because I love when things happen. Other people may call them mistakes and I always call them inspiration, and so this movie was full of that. So many things happening technically that were an issue, and they were just continual inspiration that became little presents."

Don't forget to watch Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty as it hits Netflix on October 1.

