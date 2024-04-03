How Schitt's Creek broke stereotypes with Patrick and David’s very “normal” gay relationship

When it comes to revolutionary sitcoms, Schitt's Creek has to be included in the list. Besides offering momentary respite from the mundanity of everyday life through some gut-punching comedy, the show also normalized something that was considered a hush-hush topic. Through the trope of Patrick and David's relationship, Schitt's Creek was able to break stereotypes and normalize queer relationships.

David, who identifies as pansexual, as insinuated by him by the "wine analogy" in Schitt's Creek, crosses paths with Patrick while trying to rent a place from a local real estate agent. Patrick shows an instant interest in David, however, it takes some time for the latter to reciprocate the advances. But, when he did, it felt like the two were destined to happen. What followed, was a whirlwind romance that concluded with a happy ending for the two.

What was the relationship of Patrick and David like?

At first, the relationship between Patrick and David in Schitt's Creek was purely professional. While David was trying to set up his apothecary, he got in touch with the local real estate agent Ray Butani. It is here where he met Patrick for the first time in season 3 of the show.

From the beginning, Patrick showed an interest towards David, that transcends beyond a professional relationship. However, David was not quick to identify Patrick's advances towards him. Neither was Patrick able to identify the reasons behind his interest. These lingering questions about each other were set to rest in the finale episode of season 3 when David kissed Patrick and he smiled and said:

"Thank you. I have never done that before, with a guy. Yeah, and uh, I was getting a little scared that I was gonna let you leave here without us having done that. So, um, thank you, for um, making that happen for us."

The incident kickstarted their relationship and they soon became "official." In the blink of an eye, they were together for four months. However soon things became a bit rocky when Patrick's highschool sweetheart made an entry into their lives. This resulted in David and Patrick taking a break from the relationship.

The break did not last too long because soon things got normal between the two and they expressed their love for each other for the first time in their relationship. Their relationship then beautifully went on to the two almost living together. Finally, Patrick proposed to David while the two were on a hike up the mountains. In the last episode of the series finale, the pair tied the knot.

How was empowerment within the LGBTQIA+ community depicted in Schitt’s Creek?

Schitt's Creek was one of those shows that was dubbed a cult classic months after its release. Moreover, it was even compared to hit sitcoms such as Friends, Modern Family, and The Office. However, what set the show apart from the rest was the political correctness with which some of the show's themes were dealt. Not only that, it also normalized it.

One of the themes that Schitt's Creek dealt with was relationships within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. The show's protagonist, David Rose, portrayed by Dan Levy, identified as pansexual and was never resentful or ashamed of his sexual orientation. He owned his sexuality and was proud of it.

Patrick, on the other hand, was closeted when he first met David. However, over time, through his interactions with David, he came to learn about his attraction towards people of his gender. As opposed to David's family who were okay with his sexual orientation despite the occasional jibes at him, Patrick's family was not.

When Patrick and David finally decided to make their relationship public in front of Patrick's family, the two were met with some hiccups along the way. However, eventually, things turned out to be great as Patrick's family accepted their son's sexuality.

David Rose & Patrick Brewer’s relationship in Schitt's Creek was a breath of fresh air

Both David and Patrick's experiences with their family regarding their sexuality were very different from what the audiences are used to seeing in popular culture. Instead of resentment and disownment, the couple's families were accepting of their sexual orientation, thus setting the standards for parents worldwide who have queer children.

Not only that, the people around them were also very accepting of their relationship and did not consider it as an oddity. This is something that the audiences do not get to see very often. Stories concerning queer relationships often tend to chronicle their struggles as queer people rather than on their individual experiences.

Schitt's Creek broke that trope by portraying one of the lead characters on the show as a person who belongs to the LGBTQIA+ community without making a spectacle about his sexual orientation. Almost as if it were to imply that being attracted to people of a certain gender outside of what is considered "normal" is, in fact, normal.

Why David and Patrick’s relationship in Schitt's Creek is so important?

David and Patrick's relationship in Schitt's Creek served as a positive representation of queer relationships. Compared to other shows and movies where makers refuse to deal with "sensitive topics," this one decided to normalize something that was, and still is, widely considered taboo.

The show's depiction of positive relationships within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum helped many who watched the show come to terms with their sexual orientation. In a tweet shared by Dan Levy who played David Rose in Schitt's Creek, fans of the show got to see a glimpse of the same. A fan posted on X about how the show helped them come out to their near and dear ones.

5 gay love stories like Patrick & David

Positive representations of gay relationships in pop culture are few but not absent. Here are a few love stories that deal with gay relationships just like Patrick and David's in Schitt's Creek:

1) Captain Raymond Holt and Professor Kevin Cozner in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

When you talk about sitcoms that are politically correct and deal with the current times, mention must be made of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Besides, catching miscreants in and around New York, the show chronicling members of the NYPD also likes to give a lesson or two about acceptability. This is exemplified by Captain Raymond Holt, an openly gay police officer's relationship with Kevin Cozner, a professor

2) Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker in Modern Family

Mitch and Cam's relationship in Modern Family is another perfect example of a positive representation of a gay relationship just like Patrick and David's in Schitt's Creek. The show opens with the two adopting a baby from Vietnam and chronicles their experiences as partners, parents, and later as a married couple.

3) Eric Efffiong and Adam Groff in Sex Education

Released on January 11, 2019, Sex Education narrates the stories of several individuals who identify themselves within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. One of the show's characters Eric Effiong, portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa identifies as gay.

Soon he develops a relationship with Adam Groff, portrayed by Connor Swindells, who is not as comfortable about his sexuality as Eric is. However, despite that, the two shared a love-filled relationship full of joy and laughter. Unfortunately, things ended between the two in the end.

4) Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue

The story of Red, White & Royal Blue chronicles the lives of Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry who are attracted to each other but cannot be together owing to their positions in society. While Diaz is the first son of the United States, Henry is a British prince.

The two go through several difficulties in terms of acceptance from the people. However, despite all this, they managed to stay together till the end.

5) Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens

Probably the most unusual pairing on this list, Good Omens narrates the story of the longstanding association between an angel, Aziraphale, and a demon and former angel, Crowley. What starts as a friendship between the two soon culminates into a romantic relationship in the show's second season.

Hints of their attraction towards each other were served throughout the two seasons of the show. However, things became clearer only when the two kissed in season 2 of the show.

All six seasons of Schitt's Creek are available on Netflix.