How tall is Barron Trump now? NBA memes trend online as Donald Trump’s son’s height becomes talk of social media

Barron Trump was spotted with mother Melania Trump on July 7th, leaving for Trump Tower, where the family has been staying during their time in New York.

Barron held his mother’s orange-colored Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince bag while Melania was wielding a black Hermes Birkin.

She was seen in a black button-down shirt and white pants paired with Christian Louboutin pointy-toe flats. Barron was wearing a plain black shirt tucked into his blue jeans.

The mother-son duo was noticed together three days after Donald Trump arrived at his Fifth Avenue residence and was on the way to his home state following a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on July 3rd.

How tall is Barron Trump now?

As soon as the pictures of Barron Trump and Melania Trump on their way to Trump Tower went viral, the public gave their reactions to the former’s height.

Barron Trump may be 6’7” but Muggsy will GET the loose ball! pic.twitter.com/OQWSiorIdc — Dave Coombs (@TheDaveLength) July 8, 2021

NBA players staring at Barron Trump on the court since they both 6’7 pic.twitter.com/7Ig2ckxuJ9 — ayanna. (@randomstan14) July 8, 2021

The unprecedented growth of Barron Trump depicted with cats pic.twitter.com/0yole3qDZU — Jack TorS (@S19Tor) July 8, 2021

NBA players to Barron Trump once he gets drafted into the league pic.twitter.com/4EjmYT2COI — Kwame Brown (@KwameBurnerAcct) July 8, 2021

somebody has to stop barron trump before he levels up again pic.twitter.com/8kScSHHPvo — Will, Esq. (@willsmithx4) July 8, 2021

Barron trump : I don’t wanna go to the NBA



Adam silver : pic.twitter.com/2MtCAGvh8d — SSJ4 dime bag💫🐐 (@Dro2H) July 8, 2021

Barron Trump’s POV playing his first NBA game pic.twitter.com/gNHYMy755f — Red🎒 (@hueylemao) July 8, 2021

can't wait for 6 foot 7 Barron Trump to be drafted in the first round of the NBA draft by the Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/pi3gGcSDUg — Cassiopeia Violet Drake 🏳️‍⚧️ BLM (@0xKasio) July 8, 2021

Barron Trump is 15 years old & already 6’7, he’s taller than most NBA players. Someone give this kid a basketball. pic.twitter.com/MCs5EfMcyt — Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) July 8, 2021

It would be very funny if Barron Trump made it to the NBA. https://t.co/C6AQL663Rq — Maxwell (@MaxwellRBR) July 8, 2021

Barron Trump is 15 years old but is already 6 feet 7 inches tall. His father is reportedly 6 feet 3 inches or 2 inches, while his mother is around 5 feet 11 inches.

It was reported in 2020 that Eric was the tallest among the Trump children. But this has changed after Barron’s photos recently went viral.

The Trump family shifted to Florida this year, and Barron Trump has only appeared on a few occasions. He even accompanied his father to the Trump International Golf Club in April.

The teen was not seen at Donald Trump’s farewell speech while the rest of the children were there when Donald and Melania were seen on stage for the last time as President and First Lady.

Barron Trump is a student of St. Andrew’s in Potomac, Maryland, and is not on social media, though he is highly interested in sports. He can speak English and Slovene since his mother is a Slovenian.

He owns a complete floor of himself at the Trump Tower penthouse, with Melania terming it as Barron’s living room.

Edited by Ravi Iyer