How did Umm Ziyad die? Egyptian YouTuber who faked her death on camera passes a year later on the same day

In a tragic case of misfortune, YouTuber Umm Ziyad passed away on April 9th 2021, exactly one year after uploading a video where she faked her death in front of her family to see their reactions.

Since her passing, the video has been reuploaded on her channel "Diary of Umm Ziyad," with her brother Hamdi sharing the unfortunate circumstances leading up to her untimely demise.

How did Umm Ziyad die? Husband shares details of her passing

Exactly one year after posting her "fake death," Umm Ziyad has reportedly passed away following a geyser gas leak. As opposed to electric geyser's, gas geysers use Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to convert butane and propane into hot water, and carbon dioxide is released as a byproduct ,which on its own, is not harmful to humans.

However with poorly ventilated bathrooms like in Umm Ziyad's case, the carbon dioxide may not be fully formed, leading to the creation of Carbon monoxide, which bonds with the oxygen carrying red-blood cells of the body, thereby causing an acute shortage, leading to organ failure.

Before her passing, she appeared in a now deleted video, where she could be seen having trouble breathing and exhausted as her blood oxygen levels were critically low. Her family has since posted a video grieving her loss - a sentiment that has been echoed by the 694K subscribers who followed her life on YouTube.

Her family has since carried on the mantle of her YouTube channel with a couple more uploads after posting a statement regarding her death.

