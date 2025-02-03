How to use ChatGPT to create an affordable grocery list?

Since its release in 2022, ChatGPT has become one of the most prominent tools in the world. The Artificial Intelligence chatbot has been used across various industries and tasks. One of them is household tasks, including making grocery lists.

Grocery shopping can be tedious at times, especially when you have loads of other things to tend to. Sometimes, it's not the action of shopping but the actual planning required for it.

How much food should you buy for a week? What are the essentials that you need to buy? How to divide your budget accordingly? All these questions can lead to decision fatigue.

However, individuals can use ChatGPT to make these decisions easier for them and even get some affordable options.

What is ChatGPT?

Firstly, for individuals who are unaware of it, ChatGPT is a tool that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help users solve their problems. It's basically a chat tool, where you can ask questions and receive responses.

These questions can be as simple as asking the weather in an area or getting it to write essays and articles on a topic.

Users can use the ChatGPT website or application. They just have to enter their question in the chatbox in detail and they'll get a response. You can further alter your needs with more detail.

How can ChatGPT help make a grocery list?

Users on TikTok and Instagram have recently shared reels and posts about how one can use ChatGPT to make a grocery list. It not only makes the process easier but also helps with alterations and customizations as per dietary needs.

Users can enter a task in the ChatGPT chatbox to create a grocery list. Now, it's important to add more details to the search query. One can add dietary restrictions, allergies, number of people, number of days/weeks, and more. Moreover, budget, a specific store, and nutritional preferences can also be customized.

Not only that, one can even get meal ideas, recipes, and plans from ChatGPT with their grocery as required. For example, you can put in a question like this if you need a grocery list for a household with two people for a week.

I would like a grocery list that provides enough food for one week for a household with two people. I want to spend less than $150, I shop at Walmart, and I need easy lunches that I can bring to work. I also need meal plans and recipes for the week.

This is what ChatGPT came up with in response to this question:

Got it! Let's set you up with a budget-friendly grocery list, some meal ideas, and easy lunch options. I'll make sure the total cost stays under $150 and the meals are simple to prepare, with ingredients that can be used for multiple recipes.

Grocery List

Proteins:

1 pack of chicken breasts or thighs (about 4-5 breasts, skinless/boneless) ~ $10

1 can of tuna (or two depending on size) ~ $2

1 dozen eggs ~ $3

1 lb ground beef or ground turkey ~ $4

1 pack of deli meat (turkey or ham) ~ $4

Vegetables & Fruits:

1 bag of baby spinach ~ $3

1 bunch of bananas ~ $1.50

1 bag of frozen mixed vegetables ~ $2

2 bell peppers ~ $2

1 bag of baby carrots ~ $1.50

1 cucumber ~ $1

1 bag of broccoli (fresh or frozen) ~ $2

3 tomatoes ~ $2

1 avocado ~ $1.50

1 onion ~ $1

Grains & Carbs:

1 loaf of whole wheat bread ~ $2

1 pack of tortillas (flour or corn) ~ $2

1 bag of rice (brown or white, your choice) ~ $3

1 box of pasta ~ $1

Dairy & Miscellaneous:

1 block of cheese (cheddar or mozzarella) ~ $3

1 container of Greek yogurt ~ $3

1 bottle of olive oil ~ $4

1 jar of pasta sauce ~ $2

1 jar of peanut butter ~ $2

1 can of black beans ~ $1

1 can of corn ~ $1

1 bottle of salad dressing (or make your own with olive oil, vinegar, and mustard) ~ $2

Snacks & Extras:

1 bag of tortilla chips ~ $2

1 bag of apples ~ $4

Meal Plan for the Week

Day 1:

Lunch: Turkey or ham sandwich with baby carrots and cucumber slices

Turkey or ham sandwich with baby carrots and cucumber slices Dinner: Chicken stir-fry (chicken breast, mixed frozen veggies, rice)

Day 2:

Lunch: Tuna salad (tuna, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, olive oil & vinegar dressing) on whole wheat bread

Tuna salad (tuna, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, olive oil & vinegar dressing) on whole wheat bread Dinner: Spaghetti with pasta, marinara sauce, and a side salad (spinach, avocado, and olive oil dressing)

Day 3:

Lunch: Leftover chicken stir-fry (you can pack it for work)

Leftover chicken stir-fry (you can pack it for work) Dinner: Ground beef or turkey tacos with tortillas, cheese, black beans, and bell peppers

Day 4:

Lunch: Salad with deli meat (spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, and any leftover taco ingredients)

Salad with deli meat (spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, and any leftover taco ingredients) Dinner: Grilled chicken with steamed broccoli and rice

Day 5:

Lunch: Leftover spaghetti with sauce

Leftover spaghetti with sauce Dinner: Beef or turkey chili (ground beef, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onion, and seasoning)

Day 6:

Lunch: Peanut butter sandwich with a side of apple slices and yogurt

Peanut butter sandwich with a side of apple slices and yogurt Dinner: Pasta with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and chicken or ground beef (quick stir-fry)

Day 7:

Lunch: Leftover chili or any leftover meal

Leftover chili or any leftover meal Dinner: Breakfast for dinner (scrambled eggs with spinach, tomatoes, and cheese, served with toast)

Recipes

1. Chicken Stir-Fry:

Ingredients: Chicken breast, mixed frozen veggies, rice, olive oil, soy sauce (optional)

Instructions:Cook rice according to package instructions. Cut chicken into small pieces and sauté in olive oil until fully cooked. Add the frozen veggies and cook until tender. Serve over rice.

2. Ground Beef or Turkey Tacos:

Ingredients: Ground beef, tortillas, black beans, bell peppers, cheese, and any leftover veggies

Instructions:Brown ground beef/turkey in a pan. Add chopped bell peppers and cook until soft. Stir in black beans and warm through. Serve in tortillas with cheese.

3. Pasta with Sautéed Veggies:

Ingredients: Pasta, bell peppers, onion, chicken or ground beef, olive oil

Instructions:Cook pasta. Sauté bell peppers and onions in olive oil until soft. Add chicken or ground beef, cook through. Toss cooked pasta into the veggies and meat.

4. Beef/Turkey Chili:

Ingredients: Ground beef, onion, canned black beans, canned corn, canned diced tomatoes, chili seasoning (if available)

Instructions:Brown the ground beef with onions. Add in black beans, corn, tomatoes, and seasoning. Simmer for 20 minutes. Adjust with salt/pepper.

5. Breakfast Scramble:

Ingredients: Eggs, spinach, tomatoes, cheese, toast

Instructions:Scramble eggs and cook in a pan. Add spinach and diced tomatoes as eggs begin to set. Top with cheese and serve with toast.

You can add your preferences like vegetarian, pescatarian, etc. to your initial search. Prices could vary a little bit from ChatGPT to the actual store which the users will need to verify.

However, it generally provides a good estimate of a perfect grocery list according to your budget and needs.

