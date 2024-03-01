How did Walt poison to Brock in Breaking Bad? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Breaking Bad. Discretion is advised.

In Breaking Bad season four, Walter poisons Brock Cantillo (Ian Posada), the six-year-old kid of Jesse Pinkman's girlfriend Andrea (Emily Rios). Walter White carries out several horrible crimes in his pursuit of power in the series, but one of the most atrocious may be the poisoning of a child to control Jesse Pinkman using the lilies.

Jesse loved Brock very much, and they would spend much time together playing video games. Jesse kept sending money to Andrea after their breakup to improve their living conditions. When the two got back together in season four, Brock had to be rushed to the hospital due to a severe illness.

Jesse believed that Walt had taken the ricin and given it to Brock to even the score with Jesse for leaving Walt and working for Gus. Walt, however, offers Jesse the impression that given the history of Gus with children, he must have done the poisoning.

Breaking Bad: Walt's masterplan to get Jesse on his side using Brock

Walter White had noticed Jesse’s closeness to Brock when he had gone to Jesse for help against Gus. Walter uses Brock as a medium, poisons the child, and puts the blame on Gus to get his partner Jesse back, and in turn, tries to use Jesse to kill Gus as a form of revenge.

Jesse initially connects the dots and charges Walt by pointing his gun at Walter, threatening him to pull the trigger. He realizes that Brock is not just ill but has been poisoned by the resins.

Even though Jesse recognizes the bluff, Walter still succeeds in deceiving him and making him believe that Gus is behind the act. He diverts Jesse's ire, deepening the divide between the two characters. Walter poisoned Brock in an attempt to increase his chances of survival.

Furthermore, the only way he could bring Jesse to his side was to poison Brock. Jesse had promised that Gus wouldn't kill Walt before Brock was poisoned, but that assurance wasn't strong enough to provide any defense. Getting rid of Gus and getting Jesse back was the only way Walter would survive.

Walt tricked Jesse into believing that Brock had taken the potent poison ricin. Walt, however, was able to assign Gus responsibility because he had previously harmed children. This logic and the knowledge that Gus desired Walter's death caused Jesse to shift his suspicion from Walter to Gus.

Jesse was correct, after all; Walt was the one who inflicted Brock's illness on Jesse to turn him against Gus. However, it was eventually determined that ricin was not the cause of the poisoning. It sprang from a Lily of the Valley plant that Walt's backyard held in the season 4 finale of Breaking Bad.

How did Brock come in contact with the lily growing in Walter White’s backyard in Breaking Bad?

Since this incident occurred off-screen, the Breaking Bad writers answered the questions for viewers' comprehension. The episodes do not explain how Brock came into contact with the poison.

The creator, Gillian, answers this during a San Diego Comic-Con appearance; he gives the fans an idea of Walt pouring the poison into Brock's juice box, which is why they called the incident Walt becoming the "Evil Juice Box Man."

Walt had unintentionally put the juice box in Brock's school lunch off-camera. Ensuring that the drink was only touched by Brock. The remainder of the execution involving Huell's pilfered ricin then unfolded on screen.