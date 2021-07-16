How to watch Space Jam 2: A New Legacy online? Streaming details and all you need to know 

Space Jam became one of the most popular movies among kids when it came out in 1996 because of its sheer goofiness and undeniable charm. However, it took almost 25 years for its sequel to come and bring back '90s nostalgia amongst all grown-ups who were kids back in 1996.
The original film featured the one and only basketball GOAT Michael Jordan. Its standalone sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, features one of the best basketball players of the current generation, LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star is playing a fictional version of himself.
This article will talk about Space Jam 2's online release and other streaming details.
Space Jam 2: Release date, streaming details, cast and more
When is Space Jam: A New Legacy arriving?
Space Jam 2 has different release dates around the globe, and the Live-action/animated film has already been released in many countries while many countries are still waiting for Friday's release.
- July 14: Belgium, Iceland, Netherlands,
- July 15: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore
- July 16: Canada, Spain, UK, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, and the USA
Is Space Jam: A New Legacy releasing online?
Space Jam 2 is receiving an exclusive digital release on HBO Max concurrently with the theatrical release in the United States. Subscribers of HBO Max can stream the movie free of any additional cost on the platform for one month.
Viewers will need to purchase subscription plan for HBO Max to access the new Space Jam movie. After the subscription, fans are free to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy on their devices with HBO Max compatibility.
Space Jam 2: Cast and characters
Much like the 1996 movie, Space Jam 2 is also a live-action and animated hybrid film. Hence, the cast includes both Live-action and voice artist members.
Space Jam 2: Live-action cast
- LeBron James as himself
- Don Cheadle as Al-G Rhythm
- Alex Huerta as a young LeBron James
- Khris Davis as Malik
- Sonequa Martin-Green as Kamiyah James
- Cedric Joe as Dominic James
- Chair J. Wright as Darius James
- Harper Leigh Alexander as Xosha Jame
Space Jam 2: Voice cast (Looney Tunes and others)
- LeBron James as animated LeBron James
- Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, and Yosemite Sam
- Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd, and Marvin the Martian
- Zendaya as Lola Bunny
- Bob Bergen as Tweety
- Jim Cummings as the Tasmanian Devil
- Gabriel Iglesias as Speedy Gonzales
- Candi Milo as Granny
- Paul Julian as the Road Runner (Posthumous performance through archive recordings)
- Klay Thompson as Wet-Fire
- Anthony Davis as The Brow
- Damian Lillard as Chronos
- Diana Taurasi as White Mamba
- Nneka Ogwumike as Arachnneka