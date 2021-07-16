How to watch Space Jam 2: A New Legacy online? Streaming details and all you need to know 

Space Jam became one of the most popular movies among kids when it came out in 1996 because of its sheer goofiness and undeniable charm. However, it took almost 25 years for its sequel to come and bring back '90s nostalgia amongst all grown-ups who were kids back in 1996.

The original film featured the one and only basketball GOAT Michael Jordan. Its standalone sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, features one of the best basketball players of the current generation, LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star is playing a fictional version of himself.

This article will talk about Space Jam 2's online release and other streaming details.

Space Jam 2: Release date, streaming details, cast and more

When is Space Jam: A New Legacy arriving?

Space Jam 2 is releasing on July 16 in the USA (Image via Warner Bros.)

Space Jam 2 has different release dates around the globe, and the Live-action/animated film has already been released in many countries while many countries are still waiting for Friday's release.

July 14: Belgium, Iceland, Netherlands,

Is Space Jam: A New Legacy releasing online?

Space Jam 2 will exclusively be available on HBO Max (Image via Warner Bros.)

Space Jam 2 is receiving an exclusive digital release on HBO Max concurrently with the theatrical release in the United States. Subscribers of HBO Max can stream the movie free of any additional cost on the platform for one month.

Viewers will need to purchase subscription plan for HBO Max to access the new Space Jam movie. After the subscription, fans are free to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy on their devices with HBO Max compatibility.

Space Jam 2: Cast and characters

Much like the 1996 movie, Space Jam 2 is also a live-action and animated hybrid film. Hence, the cast includes both Live-action and voice artist members.

Space Jam 2: Live-action cast

Space Jam 2: Live-action cast (Image via Warner Bros.)

LeBron James as himself

Don Cheadle as Al-G Rhythm

Alex Huerta as a young LeBron James

Khris Davis as Malik

Sonequa Martin-Green as Kamiyah James

Cedric Joe as Dominic James

Chair J. Wright as Darius James

Harper Leigh Alexander as Xosha Jame

Space Jam 2: Voice cast (Looney Tunes and others)

Space Jam 2: Voice cast (Image via Warner Bros.)

LeBron James as animated LeBron James

Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, and Yosemite Sam

Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd, and Marvin the Martian

Zendaya as Lola Bunny

Bob Bergen as Tweety

Jim Cummings as the Tasmanian Devil

Gabriel Iglesias as Speedy Gonzales

Candi Milo as Granny

Paul Julian as the Road Runner (Posthumous performance through archive recordings)

Klay Thompson as Wet-Fire

Anthony Davis as The Brow

Damian Lillard as Chronos

Diana Taurasi as White Mamba

Nneka Ogwumike as Arachnneka

