How to watch The Suicide Squad online: Streaming details, subscription options and more

The Suicide Squad is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Fans can rest easy knowing that DC's colorful band of misfits is arriving a day earlier than initially planned.

The movie hits cinemas in most countries on August 5. Those still worried about returning to theaters can access the film on streaming platforms.

What to expect from The Suicide Squad

In 2016, Suicide Squad was one of the most awaited movies, but it turned out to be an utter disappointment for fans and critics. David Ayer's vision, which was thought to be DC's trump card, failed miserably, and plans for a sequel turned to dust.

Then James Gunn came on board. A master of his art, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy greenlit an entirely new version of The Suicide Squad. Since the announcement, fans have been buzzing about the possibilities of the new version.

The basic story revolves around a band of violent criminals dwelling from the Batman mythos, who are forcibly teamed up for a suicide mission (as the title suggests). The premise for Gunn's The Suicide Squad might follow David Ayer's 2016 version with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang - but it won't be a reboot.

What separates this new edition from its underwhelming predecessor is the comedic tone, violently beautiful and colorful action sequences and perfectly fitting music - all sanctioned by the genius mind of James Gunn. Also, as a direct quote from the trailer,

"We've got a freaking Kaiju in this s***."

Apart from James Gunn, the film adds a lineup of prominent actors such as Idris Elba, John Cena, Michael Rooker and Peter Capaldi, who have all been brought on board to do it right this time. Enough said - it's a must-watch for fans of superhero cinema.

Hope everyone enjoys The Suicide Squad when you get the chance to see it. It’s truly special and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it <3



pic.twitter.com/V4gnZFUmW1 — Mr. Undead (@_undeadboi_) August 5, 2021

How to stream the movie

SUICIDE SQUAD hit theaters 5 years ago today.



And Tonight, THE SUICIDE SQUAD premieres in theaters and on HBO Max AT 7pm. #TheSuicideSquad #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/3O5vcQA6o2 — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) August 5, 2021

The Suicide Squad premieres on HBO Max as a special preview on August 5, and only members with a subscription to an ad-free premium plan will have the viewing rights. The movie will be available to stream for the next 31 days on HBO Max.

HBO Max's premium subscription costs $15 a month, and while the service also offers a less expensive $10 a month option, that plan does not cover in-theater movies like The Suicide Squad.

There's also a cheaper alternative with Hulu, which offers a seven-day free trial of HBO Max to subscribers who sign up for its add-on service. To get the trial through Hulu, the user must be new to HBO Max.

While HBO Max is available in 39 countries, it still doesn't cover Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia, which implies fans living in these regions only have the option of viewing The Suicide Squad in theaters.

The movie is not available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ or Google Play Store.

Also Read: 'The Suicide Squad' breakdown: Easter eggs and 'Peacemaker' series theory

Edited by Sabine Algur