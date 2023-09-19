How to watch The Twilight Saga: Complete list of movies in chronological order

It's been more than a decade since we last saw the Twilight series movie. The first part was released in 2008 and the last part was released in 2012. The movie franchise is based on the top-selling novel by Stephanie Meyer, Named YA. The franchise consists of five films in total. Based on the release date, they are:

Twilight - November 21, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon - November 20, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse - June 30, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 - November 18, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 - November 16, 2012

The Twilight saga movie franchise: Chronological order

The franchise's movies are quite simple and straight in chronological order as they coincide with the release dates too. However, some may find difficulty in keeping titles straight and figuring out in which part your favorite moments take place.

1) Twilight

The first movie was titled Twilight and was released in 2008. This movie bagged several awards including MTV’s Best Movie 2009 winner. The story introduces us to 17-year-old Bella, new in the town, who falls in love with the handsome and cold attitude of Edward which results in Bella exploring a new supernatural world. The official synopsis by IMDb states:

“When Bella Swan moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest, she falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire.”

2) The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The second movie is The Twilight Saga: New Moon released in 2009. The movie story continues when Edward hosts a birthday party for Bella, and she gets a paper cut, which puts her in a dangerous position within Edwar’s family as vampires can’t resist human blood. So Edward breaks up with Bella and distances himself.

Bella being heartbroken, tries many stunts which makes her close with Jacob, a werewolf. The IMDb synopsis reads:

“Edward leaves Bella after an attack that nearly claimed her life, and, in her depression, she falls into yet another difficult relationship - this time with her close friend, Jacob Black.”

3) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The third movie is The Twilight Saga: Eclipse released in 2010. The story continues as the vampire royal family Volturi finds that Bella knows the vampire's secrets. They force Edward to either turn her vampire or else they will kill her. Edward agrees to marry Bella and then turn her into a vampire.

When Jacob comes to know about this, he finally agrees not to interfere in between the couple. Bella and Edward get engaged. The IMDb synopsis reads:

“As a string of mysterious killings grips Seattle, Bella, whose high school graduation is fast approaching, is forced to choose between her love for vampire Edward and her friendship with werewolf Jacob.”

4) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

The movie marks the fourth part and was released in 2011. In this, Bella and Edward get married. Bella gets pregnant with a vampire-human hybrid child which grows at a rapid rate and puts a risk on human Bella.

She nearly dies during the labor and Edward turns Bella into a vampire in order to save her. The IMDb synopsis says:

“The Quileutes close in on expecting parents Edward and Bella, whose unborn child poses a threat to the Wolf Pack and the townspeople of Forks.”

5) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

The final fifth part titled The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 released in 2012. The film marks the end of the franchise as no update for the next part has been released till now.

Bella becomes a vampire and explores the new vampire world. The joy doesn't last as Volturi is on his way to take Renesmee away as hybrid children are considered taboo in vampire families.

But Alice convinces that Renesmee is not a threat and he leaves in peace. The movie ends by showing futuristic Renesmee and Jacob together. The IMDb synopsis states:

“After the birth of Renesmee/Nessie, the Cullens gather other vampire clans in order to protect the child from a false allegation that puts the family in front of the Volturi.”

Watching this amazing love-filled vampire movie in chronological order will make you fantasize about vampires in real. Watch all the five parts on Netflix.