How will Oscars 2021 be different from other years? 93rd Academy Awards to be treated differently due to pandemic

The Oscars 2021 will be an in-person event, No zoom!

Despite COVID19 essentially bringing the entertainment industry to its knees, the Oscars, slated for this Sunday, will be an in-person event.

The producers of sent letters to the Oscar nominees stating that all who wish to attend must attend in person, and no virtual options will be provided. The in-person event will take place at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles,

#Oscars 2021, delayed by two months, will finally commence on #Sunday, adjusting itself to #COVID19 appropriate settings and formats, and celebrating the best #Hollywood has to offer.



Read more: https://t.co/RxSzoDbpMi — Opoyi (@Opoyis) April 23, 2021

With regards to the safety and well-being of all attendees, the academy has arranged for testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results and an on-site COVID safety team.

The Oscars 2021 will be broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theater

In order to better execute their vision, we are told that the the Oscars 2021 will be broadcast live from multiple locations including the Dolby Theater, Union Station, the Airy, Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub in downtown Los Angeles.

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre,” the spokesperson said in a statement. -Academy Spokesperson

@TheAcademy @OscarAward2021 @unionstationla #Oscars #Oscars2021 LOS ANGELES'S UNION STATION is prepping for the OSCARS this SUNDAY!! FRONT PART of TRAIN STATION is currently OFF LIMITS to the PUBLIC & reserved for ACADEMY AWARDS 2021!! They moved the CHAIRS into the HALLWAY!!🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/qVykc709Ck — Eunice Youn (@ANAHEIM1226) April 22, 2021

The #Oscars will look very different this year, here’s what you can expect from the awards ceremony Sunday. #THRNews pic.twitter.com/Yjeh47Wiv8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

It's been a filming location for countless movies since it was completed in 1939, and now this Sunday L.A.'s iconic Union Station will host the Oscars themselves https://t.co/7984fYlaj2 — KTLA (@KTLA) April 21, 2021

Nominated for Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova) at the #Oscars in 2021, #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm "doesn’t fail to be funny or miss the chance to capture your heart."



Review by @JoeTFM https://t.co/oeR4JkH50X — The Film Magazine (@thefilmagazine) April 23, 2021

Furthermore, there will be no emcee for the third consecutive year, instead there will be a variety of celebrity presenters throughout the ceremony all functioning under a common theme with the effort to make the show "feel like a film" .

A few structural changes have also been made to the criteria for certain award categories specifically, the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories have been combined into one that will recognize "best achievement in Sound that emphasizes the team effort". Moreover, the Original Score category will now require that 60% of the score be original music in order to qualify.

Advertisement

After the Academy was forced to postpone the awards ceremony, which was to be held in the month of February, Oscars 2021 have finally arrived and will air on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Also read: Shock G dead: Digital Underground legend's tragic death at 57 upsets fans

Also read: 'I am gay, gay, gay': Kehlani comes out as a lesbian and fans shower her with love