How will Oscars 2021 be different from other years? 93rd Academy Awards to be treated differently due to pandemic

The Oscars 2021 will be an in-person event, No zoom!
Despite COVID19 essentially bringing the entertainment industry to its knees, the Oscars, slated for this Sunday, will be an in-person event.
The producers of sent letters to the Oscar nominees stating that all who wish to attend must attend in person, and no virtual options will be provided. The in-person event will take place at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles,
With regards to the safety and well-being of all attendees, the academy has arranged for testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results and an on-site COVID safety team.
The Oscars 2021 will be broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theater
In order to better execute their vision, we are told that the the Oscars 2021 will be broadcast live from multiple locations including the Dolby Theater, Union Station, the Airy, Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub in downtown Los Angeles.
“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre,” the spokesperson said in a statement. -Academy Spokesperson
Furthermore, there will be no emcee for the third consecutive year, instead there will be a variety of celebrity presenters throughout the ceremony all functioning under a common theme with the effort to make the show "feel like a film" .
A few structural changes have also been made to the criteria for certain award categories specifically, the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories have been combined into one that will recognize "best achievement in Sound that emphasizes the team effort". Moreover, the Original Score category will now require that 60% of the score be original music in order to qualify.
After the Academy was forced to postpone the awards ceremony, which was to be held in the month of February, Oscars 2021 have finally arrived and will air on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Also read: Shock G dead: Digital Underground legend's tragic death at 57 upsets fans
Also read: 'I am gay, gay, gay': Kehlani comes out as a lesbian and fans shower her with love