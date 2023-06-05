Human Resources season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Netflix's critically acclaimed adult animated series, titled Human Resources, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The show is a spinoff of Big Mouth and explores the lives of the monsters from the original show. Their equation with human beings forms the crux of the story. A short synopsis of the show, as per Netflix's Tudum, reads:

''Human Resources takes a behind-the-scenes look at the creatures — including Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and Love Bugs — that help dictate every aspect of human development, from childhood to pregnancy to retirement and more. In other words, they’re chaos agents, but life without a little chaos is no life at all.''

The show features Aidy Bryant as part of the voice cast, among many others. The animated series is helmed by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett.

Human Resources season 2 voice cast features Aidy Bryant, among others

1) Aidy Bryant as Emmy the Lovebug

Aidy Bryant voices the character of Emmy Fairfax in Human Resources season 2. Emmy is a lovebug who's been assigned to Becca. She's known for her jovial and friendly nature and doesn't worry too much about things.

Bryant has been quite brilliant throughout the first season and based on the trailer for the next installment, she'll continue to impress viewers with her voice-acting.

Her other notable acting credits include Girls, The Big Sick, and Brother Nature, to name a few.

2) Nick Kroll as Maury the Hormone Monster

Nick Kroll lends his voice to the character of Maurice Beverley in Netflix's adult animated series. Maurice is a Hormone Monster who's known for his obsession with se*. He often works with teenagers and helps them navigate the various challenges pertaining to adolescence.

Nick Kroll has been phenomenal in the first season, and viewers can expect him to deliver another memorable performance in the upcoming season.

He's previously starred in The League, Don't Worry Darling, and How It Ends, among many more.

3) Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Maya Rudolph essays the character of Connie the Hormone Monstress in Netflix's Human Resources. She's Maurice's female counterpart who's known for her outspoken nature. She's in charge of helping teenage girls transition through puberty.

Rudolph has received critical acclaim for her performance throughout the first season and she's expected to continue her good form in season 2. She's well-known for her performances in A Prairie Home Companion, Life of the Party, The Good Place, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also features many others who play pivotal supporting/minor roles like:

David Thewlis as Lionel St. Swithens

Brandon Kyle Goodman as Walter Las Palmas

Randall Park as Peter "Pete" Doheny

Keke Palmer as Rochelle Hillhurst

The official trailer for Human Resources season 2 offers a peek into the chaotic and intriguing lives of the main characters as they continue their work with human beings.

Viewers can expect a funny and entertaining season as the show concludes with the upcoming installment.

Don't forget to watch Human Resources season 2 on Netflix on Friday, June 9, 2023.

