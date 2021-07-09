Hwang Jung-eum and husband Lee Young-don reconcile 3 months before divorce 

Hwang Jung-eum and her husband Lee Young-don reconciled just three months before they were to be divorced. The actor-wife and the husband understood each other better during the deviation, said Hwan Jung-eum's agency.

In a statement, the agency said,

During divorce mediation, Hwang Jung Eum and her husband came to understand the differences in each other's opinions. Through deep conversations, they decided to continue as a married couple.

Hwang Jung-eum and her husband Lee Young-don's reported trip to Hawaii

During the divorce mediation, there was much speculation about how the couple had traveled abroad together. The destination was Hawaii. There are no pictures from the trip, but it was reported in local media.

When did Hwang Jung-eum file for divorce mediation?

Hwang Jung-eum filed for divorce mediation on September 2, 2020. Seongnam branch of the district court is where she had filed for the same. Since then, the couple has gone through mediation. During the mediation, they understood each other's faults. This reportedly then led to their reconciliation.

Hwang Jung-eum was seen in the 2020 Korean drama Men are Men and also Mystic Pop-up Bar. She married Lee Young-don in 2016, and the couple gave birth to a child in August 2017.

Hwang Jung-eum began dating Lee Young-don in 2015. Her agency revealed the news on December 8, 2015. They said that the two of them had been dating for four months. In January 2016, the couple announced their marriage.

Pictures of Hwang Jung-eum and Kim Yong-jun, while they had been on dates, were also captured by paparazzi of that time. The pictures showed the two of them on dates at the Han Riverside. There was also a picture in which they walked in the rain.

Before Lee Young-don, Hwang Jung-eum had dated Kim Yong-jun of SG Wannabe. The two met in 2005 and have reportedly dated for nine years. In May 2015, it was reported that the two of them broke up. This came right after the actor wrapped up her work on Kill Me, Heal Me.

Who is Hwang Jung-eum's husband Lee Young-don?

Hwang Jung-eum's husband Lee Young-don used to be a professional golfer. Before retiring, he competed in the Japan Pro Golf Tour. After his retirement, Lee Young-don became the CEO of a steel company.

He also became the representative of a golf management company in Japan.

Edited by Ashish Yadav