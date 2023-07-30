"I am almost 10 months no alcohol!": Bella Hadid makes Instagram comeback amid separation rumors with ex Marc Kalman

American supermodel Bella Hadid, daughter of Dutch-American TV personality Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, ended her almost one-month break from social media by making a comeback on Instagram amid news of separation from ex Marc Kalman.

The Instagram post with which the model made a comeback marks the celebration of her sobriety and was encouragement for those pushing through dry July.

"I’m so proud of anyone pushing through dry July," the supermodel's post read.

And then, her triumphant declaration:

"With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"

Bella Hadid spoke of not consuming alcohol in a previous interview

The Victoria's Secret angel's decision to do away with alcohol precedes this recent Instagram post. In a story shared by the model on Instagram in March 2022, she revealed that she was five months free of alcohol.

Bella Hadid also referred to her decision to abandon alcohol consumption in a conversation with W Magazine in January 2022.

In the interview, she categorically stated:

"My body does not do well with alcohol."

In the same interview, the model spoke about how life in the "fashion industry" kind of predisposes models towards a lifestyle where frequent drinking becomes a part of the deal, and that this kind of lifestyle is not "sustainable" for her anymore.

She went on record to say:

"And in the fashion industry, we work a lot. So we feel like, at night, we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."

Bella Hadid continued the conversation by saying that she used to "drink a lot in college," and that after a busy day of college activities and back-to-back castings, downing a bottle a wine was her way of rewinding and calling it a day.

She recalled:

"After a full day of school, then I would have to go to castings and then go get my art supplies and I would get home and I would drink a bottle of wine and call it a day."

As per a source of ET, the model is under treatment for lyme disease, which could also be one of the reasons she stopped consuming alcohol. Further, the source also stated that the model decided to quit drinking nine months ago and has since not indulged in any alcohol, staying true to her conviction.

However, this decision has not been the result of any kind of addiction, and has she not required rehabilitation.

Bella Hadid's abstinence post comes amid news of separation from ex Marc Kalman

The model and Marc Kalman broke up in the spring this year. The pair was first spotted together in 2021 and confirmed their relationship then, but there were rumors of the two seeing each other back in 2020.

The two kept their relationship extremely private, so it took time for the media to get wind of the new couple. However, after dating for two years, the two have called it quits.

According to a source at ET, the couple were "in love", but the relationship ultimately "ran its course", leading to the inevitable separation.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have called it quits after two years of dating (Image via Getty)

The same source at ET shared the cause of the separation -- Bella Hadid struggles with "fame", and she's taking some much-needed time to treat her lyme disease, which hinders her everyday activities.

The couples' separation was amicable, and the model is now indulging in some self-care.