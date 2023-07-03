Taylor Swift performed at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 1, 2023, as part of the latest US leg of her Eras tour, playing to a sold out stadium full of her fans, known as Swifties. Among the attendees in the crowd was an unnamed fan who disguised herself as a ghost from the song Anti-Hero and skipped work and drove from Louisville to attend the evening concert.

The fan attended the concert with a bedsheet over their head to conceal their identity. They also wore sunglasses. Apart from the striking outfit choice, what caught fans' attention was what they said in an interview with local station KRCW Local 12:

"I almost named my daughter’s middle name Taylor."

The disguised fan's interview with a news station after skipping work, has sparked viral reactions in social media, with one netizen pointing out the irony of giving an interview in disguise.

Sidelock Holmes @SidelockHolmes Who knew Lev Tahor had Taylor Swift fans Who knew Lev Tahor had Taylor Swift fans https://t.co/9O3Dv6Tm5i

Taylor Swift fan introducing young one to their first concert

The anynomous Swiftie further elaborated on the reason as to why they had skipped worked to attend the concert.

"I want the grey quarter-zip sweatshirt. I am (attending) on Saturday. I am taking an eleven year old little girl. Its her first time. I went to the show in Nashivlle, so, its more for her. She made a lot of friendship bracelets and we're looking forward to trading that," they said.

The anonymous Swiftie's zeal to attend for herself and her young companion left netizens divided, with some calling on the fan to be braver, and others commenting on the hilarity of the situation.

The Emir of Alibaba 🥷 @MHopeMK Taylor Swift fans are either the best or the worst because what is this? 🤣🤣 Taylor Swift fans are either the best or the worst because what is this? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/RPJemqDUn1

Abrar أبرار @abrardts Taylor Swift fans are the best Taylor Swift fans are the best https://t.co/aRuJjrG94K

UnluckyIrishChick @UnluckyIrishh I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT . She has ungrateful and suspicious fans I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT . She has ungrateful and suspicious fans https://t.co/FxaEB033iu

Jon Williams @radiojondeek Sure you’re a Taylor Swift fan but are you a “wearing a towel over my head WITH SUNGLASSES in a TV interview to avoid my boss seeing me ditch work for this Swift concert” big Swifty? THEN YOU NEED TO LEVEL UP. Sure you’re a Taylor Swift fan but are you a “wearing a towel over my head WITH SUNGLASSES in a TV interview to avoid my boss seeing me ditch work for this Swift concert” big Swifty? THEN YOU NEED TO LEVEL UP. https://t.co/T7BBc97EBD

The Taylor Swift Eras tour has been ongoing since 2022, with three back to back tours planned till the end of 2024. The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to end on August 27, 2023, with a show in Cuidad De Mexico in Mexico, followed by a South American tour, and finally an International Eras tour that is set to end on August 17, 2024.

More about Taylor Swift and her music career

Taylor Swift released her eponymously titled debut studio album, Taylor Swift, on October 24, 2023. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as number 14 on the Canadian album chart.

Following the success of her debut studio album, the singer released her second studio album, Fearless, on November 11, 2008. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at the Kiwi album chart.

The album was also Taylor Swift's first to win the prestigious Album of the Year award at the 2010 Grammy Awards, making her the youngest artist to ever win the award until she was surpassed by Billie Eilish as the youngest winner in 2020.

Taylor Swift released her third studio album, Speak Now, on October 25, 2010. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 as well as on the Australian, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts.

Swift's fourth studio album, Red, was released on October 22, 2012. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Australian, Canadian, German, Kiwi, and UK album charts.

The singer cemented her acclaim as a pop artist with her eighth studio album, Folklore, which was released on July 24, 2020. The album won the singer her third Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Poll : 0 votes