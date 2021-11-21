"I can no longer attend, I'm sad": Megan Thee Stallion cancels AMA performance with BTS 

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion fans were excited to see their collective performance of Butter at the American Music Awards. Unfortunately, on November 20, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she will no longer be able to attend.
The star took to her Twitter handle to share the news. She explained that she will no longer be able to attend the awards ceremony due to an "unexpected personal matter". She also said that she was extremely sad over missing this opportunity.
She added that she couldn't wait for another opportunity to hit the stage with BTS and perform Butter.
Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion dropping out of performance with BTS at the AMA
Fans speculated that the reason Stallion decided not to perform was due to a personal loss that she had suffered. Stallion had shared about the tragic death of rapper Young Dolph on her Instagram stories a few days before she canceled the performance.
The late rapper hailed from Memphis, Tennessee, and fans believe that Stallion took the loss hard and was hence not ready to perform with BTS.
Many fans also expressed concern for the star and said they hoped her personal matter would be resolved soon. They also said that they looked forward to the day she would perform with BTS.
Currently, there is no update regarding how BTS' performance will change. Many fans believe that the band may perform the original version and were hopeful. What is confirmed, however, is that BTS will perform with Coldplay. The two acts will perform their collaboration track My Universe at the AMA, which is to be held on November 21 at 8 pm EST.
Megan Thee Stallion released a remix version of the Korean band's popular song Butter in August. She faced opposition from her label that had initially stopped the singer from releasing the track. It was only after she filed a petition in court was she allowed to release the song.
Following the release, the new version also gained the attention of BTS Army and fans of Megan Thee Stallion.