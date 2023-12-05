"I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more"- Hugh Grant reveals his distaste for Oompa Loompa role in Wonka

Wonka is easily one of the most anticipated films in the near future. The movie will star the brilliant Timothée Chalamet stepping in the shoes of the iconic character of Willy Wonka, previously played by giants like Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. The spinoff to the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story will also see a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Olivia Colman, Keegan Michael-Key, and Hugh Grant.

However, unlike the others, Hugh Grant, who is known for his sarcastic nature and affinity to speaking openly about almost anything, did not enjoy his role as an Oompa Loompa, a tiny elf-like creature, which is integral to the famous Roald Dahl story.

One of the reasons Grant hated it was because the character uses Hugh’s face but with motion capture for his body, whose movements were all animated. Hugh Grant clarified how much he hated this in a press conference with Metro.co.uk.Grant said:

"‘It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable...I made a big fuss about it...I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."

Grant referred to the huge apparatus that surrounded him while he was shooting for the scenes. After Grant did only the facial acting, the animators created the final product that went down in the film. Hugh Grant, however, also said that he was not satisfied with the final product.

"I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money"- Hugh Grant on acting in Wonka

While it seems like Grant is bashing Wonka and the rest of the films he does, that is just how the actor is, making him the ideal pick for the grumpy Oompa Loompa, whose character in the book is quite similar to how Grant acts in real life.

Director Paul King knew what kind of a character he needed for the role and knowingly went with Grant. He previously said at the premiere of the trailer that Oompa Loompas in the books were ‘incredibly sarcastic and judgemental and cruel’. He added:

"So I was really just thinking about that character; somebody who could be a real s**t, and then — ah! Hugh"

For Hugh Grant, acting while animators were also working to create his character on screen was the real challenge. He was adamant that this new style of filmmaking was exactly the thing that he resented.

Grant even said he was unsure of what he had to do with his body while acting. He added:

"And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator....It’s very confusing, with CGI now, you can’t tell what’s going on."

He also lightheartedly added that it was not just Wonka but he hated making films anyway. He added:

"I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money."

Though Hugh complained substantially about his character, the first glimpse of the character in Wonka's trailer months back was welcomed graciously by fans, some of whom even pointed out Grant's role specifically.

With the film premiering soon, we will know how fans react to Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa.

Wonka will premiere on December 8, 2023.