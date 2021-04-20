Create
"I got the Chinese sh*t": Twitter trolls Ted Nugent as he tests positive for COVID-19 after calling it "not a real pandemic"

Ted Nugent has tested positive for COVID-19, after calling it a "scam" (Image via Getty Images)
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified 42 min ago
Feature

Just months after labeling it a scam, controversial rockstar Ted Nugent has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Last Christmas, the 72-year old conservative rockstar sparked controversy after he went on a foul-mouthed rant and vented about the pandemic.

From lashing out at the government for limiting family gatherings to threatening those who tried to impose vaccination drives upon them, Ted Nugent's controversial remarks grabbed headlines back then.

In what is being perceived as a cruel case of karmic retribution, the former frontman of the Amboy Dukes recently hosted another Facebook Live session in which he informed viewers that he had contracted the Novel Coronavirus:

Between fits of coughing and spitting, Ted Nugent revealed:

"Everybody told me that I should not announce this. I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterf*ck. “I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit. I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today"

In light of his crass and racist-laden livestream, several Twitter users soon weighed in on the situation by taking a dig at Ted Nugent's shallow comments from last year.

Ted Nugent Coronavirus Post: Twitter slams rockstar for his statements

His recent Facebook live video also featured him going on yet another rant in which he once again took shots at the the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and doctors in general.

From spouting ridiculous anti-vaccine conspiracy theories to referring to mask-wearers as "sheep," Ted Nugent seems to have developed an uncanny knack for making rather problematic statements.

Earlier this month, he came under fire for shockingly questioning why lockdowns weren't imposed for "COVID-1 to 18."

Perhaps Ted Nugent was unaware that the virus was not named sequentially, but rather based on the year it was first initially reported.

However, in light of him being made to eat humble pie, his recent COVID-19 diagnosis soon invited a slew of sardonic reactions online:

As he self-quarantines as part of his recovery process, it seems like his past statements are still fresh on the minds of scores of Twitter users, who don't exactly seem too keen on doling out sympathy to the controversial rockstar.

Published 20 Apr 2021, 19:09 IST
comments icon
Twitter Reactions
