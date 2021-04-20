"I got the Chinese sh*t": Twitter trolls Ted Nugent as he tests positive for COVID-19 after calling it "not a real pandemic"

Just months after labeling it a scam, controversial rockstar Ted Nugent has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Last Christmas, the 72-year old conservative rockstar sparked controversy after he went on a foul-mouthed rant and vented about the pandemic.

From lashing out at the government for limiting family gatherings to threatening those who tried to impose vaccination drives upon them, Ted Nugent's controversial remarks grabbed headlines back then.

In what is being perceived as a cruel case of karmic retribution, the former frontman of the Amboy Dukes recently hosted another Facebook Live session in which he informed viewers that he had contracted the Novel Coronavirus:

Between fits of coughing and spitting, Ted Nugent revealed:

"Everybody told me that I should not announce this. I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterf*ck. “I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit. I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today"

In light of his crass and racist-laden livestream, several Twitter users soon weighed in on the situation by taking a dig at Ted Nugent's shallow comments from last year.

Ted Nugent Coronavirus Post: Twitter slams rockstar for his statements

His recent Facebook live video also featured him going on yet another rant in which he once again took shots at the the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and doctors in general.

From spouting ridiculous anti-vaccine conspiracy theories to referring to mask-wearers as "sheep," Ted Nugent seems to have developed an uncanny knack for making rather problematic statements.

Earlier this month, he came under fire for shockingly questioning why lockdowns weren't imposed for "COVID-1 to 18."

Perhaps Ted Nugent was unaware that the virus was not named sequentially, but rather based on the year it was first initially reported.

Ted Nugent asked, "Why weren't we shut down for Covid 1 through 18?", proving once again that he's a fucking intellectual giant 🙄🙄🙄. — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) April 12, 2021

However, in light of him being made to eat humble pie, his recent COVID-19 diagnosis soon invited a slew of sardonic reactions online:

Ted Nugent, last week: COVID is a hoax



Ted Nugent, this week: I have COVID — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 20, 2021

Ted Nugent

"COVID is a hoax "

Ted Nugent

"I felt like I was going to die " pic.twitter.com/42mJWY1Yv3 — Danthegeeman Tvvitter jail bird ,scum ,boomer (@danthegeeman) April 20, 2021

I just think it’s really rude that I’m forced to exist in the same time period as Ted Nugent. — Erin Gibson 🪐✨ (@eringibson) April 20, 2021

When public figures like Ted Nugent claim COVID-19 is a hoax, then catch COVID-19, it's not irony or karma: it's science.



Sweet, hilarious science. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 20, 2021

I’m sorry to hear that Coronavirus caught the Ted Nugent disease. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 20, 2021

COVID-19 tested positive for Ted Nugent. Let’s see if it can survive this deadly virus. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 20, 2021

Coronavirus... curable.



Ted Nugent virus... you can’t get rid a that shit. https://t.co/AOnjjHr4oR — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 20, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to COVID-19

getting infected with ted nugent .



Doctors suspect Wango Tango

from

cat scratch fever. pic.twitter.com/j83WDiAxWo — Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) April 20, 2021

So... Ted Nugent got COVID after screeching about it being fake for a year... pic.twitter.com/hCk9Vo8DZV — PineAppleZipCode✨🍍 (@Gioiosa707) April 20, 2021

Ted Nugent catches COVID, thinks it’s Cat Scratch Fever. pic.twitter.com/cZQp0r78ZN — Ｔｈｅ Ｕｓｕａｌ S o z e #Resist #Justice4Daunte🌊🗽❄️ 🆘 (@Frost8Woods) April 20, 2021

As he self-quarantines as part of his recovery process, it seems like his past statements are still fresh on the minds of scores of Twitter users, who don't exactly seem too keen on doling out sympathy to the controversial rockstar.