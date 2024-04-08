"I am so happy to be back": Kristen Wiig on joining the SNL five-timers club

On Saturday, April 6 Kristen Wiig hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, making her a part of the five-timers club of celebrities who have hosted the show five times or more. The Palm Royale star proclaimed during her opening monologue:

"I am so happy to be back and I am so excited because it is my fifth time hosting, so I am officially in the five-timers club."

Her monologue included several high-profile celebrity cameos by Paul Rudd, Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, Paula Pell, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, and more. The monologue showcased Kristen Wiig being excited to get her five-timers club jacket, only to be humorously shot down by the other stars, who all had the jacket despite not hosting SNL five times.

Kristen Wiig's opening monologue featured a plethora of celebrity cameos

Last Saturday, Despicable Me star Kristen Wiig, entered the elusive five-timers club as she hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time. She first hosted the show on May 11, 2013, and was also a cast member from 2005 to 2012.

Before greeting the members of the band, Wiig who sported black pants and a matching corset top, stated in her opening monologue that she was "excited" about hosting the show for the fifth time.

"So I have to say, as a former cast member, it is very special being a five-timer," she said.

Kristen Wiig was an SNL cast member from 2005 to 2012 (Image via YouTube/@Saturday Night Live)

Wiig was then interrupted by Paul Rudd, who was seen sporting his five-timers club jacket. He hosted SNL five times, with his first stint being in 2008 and last in 2021. Rudd humorously asked Wiig for a script of a sketch showcasing "awesome" five-timer celebrity cameos which he thought she was doing but got shot down by the actress who told him that this was not the case.

Right as Kristen Wiig stated that she was excited about getting her jacket, yet another question from the audience interrupted her. Paula Pell then spoke and thought it was sweet that Wiig was so excited about getting her jacket but said that "they basically hand those out to everybody."

Paul Rudd made a cameo appearance during Kristen's monologue (Image via YouTube/@Saturday Night Live)

Just as Pell sat down, Matt Damon, sporting a five-timer jacket popped up from the audience and humorously claimed that he grew up watching Wiig on SNL. Wiig asked him why he had a jacket, despite only hosting twice and Damon replied:

"Yeah, but Lorne [Michaels] said the first time I hosted was so good it counted for three. And then, the second time, was not quite as well but that only counted for two. But by my math, that’s five baby."

A confused Kristen Wiig then suddenly asked SNL creator Lorne Michaels himself, if the jacket meant anything anymore but he was joined by former hosts Martin Short, Will Forte, Jon Hamm, and Fred Armisen, who all had the jacket despite not hosting five times. Forte simply told Wiig that they all had the jacket because together, they'd hosted SNL five times. A disgruntled Wiig lamented:

"What is going on here? I mean, I was really excited about being in the five-timers club. Now it just seems that it’s not even that special."

Matt Damon tried to cheer Wiig up but somehow ended up getting himself another jacket. All the stars then stood behind Wiig and began serenading the actress. However, just as Wiig began her part, she was interrupted again as Forte noticed that Ryan Gosling had walked onto the set.

A confused Ryan Gosling sporting a five-timers club jacket stood alongside Lorne Michaels and asked him if he was sure about giving him the jacket as he hadn't even hosted three times yet.

Despite the humorous hiccups, the monologue had a happy ending as Gosling handed Wiig her very own five-timers club jacket.