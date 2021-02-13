"I hope they're all good": James Charles gets visibly uncomfortable when asked to comment about Lopez brothers

YouTuber and beauty icon James Charles recently came under fire on Twitter after he refused to make any statement about the Lopez brothers.

For those unaware, the Lopez brothers were recently involved in a controversy where they were sexually involved with minors. A TikTok user named "Sainttbaby" revealed a lot of information regarding their alleged relations with minor girls causing a lot of stir on the internet.

James Charles gets uncomfortable and refuses to comment on the Lopez brothers.

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles asked about Lopez brothers. Says he hopes they're good, doesn't want to a part of that. Lopez brothers have faced numerous allegations of inappropriate contact with minors. pic.twitter.com/Dii84Va8f4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

In the video above, Charles can be seen getting uncomfortable when asked about the Lopez brothers. After his stance on this issue, the internet did not take very kindly to him, with many users questioning his views on pedophilia.

Why is it so hard to say you don't like pedophiles? — Fail Woman (@keinaeline) February 12, 2021

why is it so difficult for him to denounce literal pedophiles lmao. like even if you were friends with them you cut them off once you hear abt everything. it just makes him look bad — 𝘭𝘦𝘯 — 🦌🤎 (@criesinrose) February 12, 2021

Twitter also called Charles out because he didn't want to comment, but then he was still making money from collaborating with the Lopez brothers.

All of a sudden he doesn’t want to be a part of it. How convenient for you @jamescharles ?? But you still continue to make money of that collab. You’re an idiot 🤡🤡🤡 — b🍃🗡 (@princ3ofthemoon) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

“Don’t wanna be a part of them” still made money off them for monthsssss — *♡*♥⋆ₓₒ Bella ₓₒ⋆♡*♥ (@nightxxoo) February 12, 2021

Another user on Twitter believed Charles was wise not to comment on the issue because the case is still open and pending trial. The user also acknowledged that Charles should report to the authorities if he knew anything about the Lopez brothers' controversy.

I also want to add that he should contact authorities if either of the Lopez brothers said anything to him. It doesn't seem like he saw anything first hand, but the only one who knows that is James Charles himself. — Kylie Smith (@vad3r_77) February 12, 2021

Users have also gone on to draw parallels between Charles and Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Giving Trump not being able to denounce white supremacist vibes. Or his Ghislane Maxwell “I just wish her well” comment — saraMichelle (@socialmediaa_m) February 12, 2021

LMAOOOO feels like when Trump wished good on Jeffrey Epstein's wife when she was trailed for sex trafficking 😭😭😭😭 — ASTRO Simp 😳 (@PxrkJxsungLuv) February 12, 2021

The situation surrounding the Lopez brothers is indeed compassionate at this point. In a video released on TikTok, a woman has a conversation with what seems like Ondreaz Lopez on the phone.

*SERIOUS* CW: Pedophilia



Ondreaz Lopez (23) aka Tony Lopez’s older brother exposed for allegedly having relations with 14-year-old girl. It’s unclear what Ondreaz did to minor since it is not described in video. Tony Lopez currently sued by two 15-year-olds he allegedly abused. pic.twitter.com/MtFP1THEl3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

What makes the issue more controversial is that the individual on the phone acknowledges that his actions were punishable by law. However, it's still unclear if the individual on the other side of the phone is Lopez. Two minor girls are also suing his younger brother Tony Lopez based on the same allegations.