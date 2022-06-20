I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 premiere: Fans slam Laila for trying to set up Shekeb with another girl

Tonight on I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 premiere, fans discovered that Emily and Shekeb got back together as a couple and were living together. However, Shekeb's mother Laila tried to set him up with her friend's daughter, Yussara, and asked him to go on a lunch date with her.

I Love a Mama's Boy fans were disgusted by her behavior and slammed her for trying to set him up with her someone else despite knowing that he was already living with his girlfriend.

"Shekeb's mom needs a damn life": I Love a Mama's Boy fans slam Laila

Tonight on I Love a Mama's Boy, Shekeb visited Laila, who was very upset with him for leaving his childhood house. She also refused to part with a T-shirt that smelled like him. Laila then asked Shekeb to go on a date with another girl.

This is not the first time Laila has done something like this. In the second season of the show, she had tried to take her son on a blind date.

Fans of the show were disgusted by this behaviour, and took to social media to call her out. Some even went to the extent of labelling Laila a 'socipath.'

What happened tonight on I Love a Mama's Boy?

The episode description for the season 3 premiere of the show, reads:

"Tre makes videos with his mom while his girlfriend, Abbey, sits on the sidelines. Nancy asks her son to do the unthinkable. Matt wonders if Kelly is ready to meet his new girl. Laila is devastated that Shekeb moved out--and in with someone else."

In the episode, fans realised that Shekeb and Emily are now living together. Emily confessed that she got Shekeb to move out of his mother's home by giving him an ultimatum and putting his name on the lease of the apartment.

Speaking about the move, Shekeb said:

"Living with Emily makes me more excited."

Shekeb also revealed that he visits his mother Laila, at least three to four times a week and still has a lot of stuff over at her place. Tonight, when he was at his mother's, Shekeb asked her to visit his apartment. Instead of accepting the invitation, Laila then tried to set him up with her friend's daughter, Yussara.

Fans were also introduced to some of the new couples of the season along with some old ones.

Kristy and Roberto

Kristy and Roberto met at a gym in California. The two fell in love and eloped to get married. Speaking about her husband and father of two daughters, Kristy said:

"You are more like a sweetheart."

Kristy is a stay-at-home mother and Roberto is a nutritionist. Fans also met Nancy, Roberto’s mother, who claimed that she never liked Cristy.

She also said:

"She does not take care of my son"

Nancy taught Kristy how to make meatball soup and said that she did not know how to cook anything. She then taunted her by calling her lazy.

Kristy slammed her for not teaching her son how to cook, to which she responded by saying that she was always going to be there to cook for him.

Tre and Abbey

Tre and Abbey said that they have been together since high school and share a son together. Abbey also complained about Tre's mother Lorenda living in the backyard and still treating her son like a child.

I love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday on TLC at 10 pm ET.

