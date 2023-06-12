I’m a Virgo: Cast and characters explored

Amazon Prime Video is set to release I’m a Virgo, an absurdist and fantastical series from Boots Riley, the writer, and director of Sorry to Bother You. Starring Jharrel Jerome in the lead role, the show follows the surreal and joyous coming-of-age story of a 13-foot-tall black man named Cootie.

The official plot of the series reads:

"I’m A Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world."

It continues:

"He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, The Righteous Gemstones). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey."

After premiering back in March at the South by Southwest film festival, which was held in Austin, Texas, the series will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 23, 2023.

Jharrel Jerome and more to star in I’m a Virgo

1) Jharrel Jerome as Cootie

The Moonlight star Jharrel Jerome, who wowed the audience with his award-winning performance as Kevin in the Barry Jenkins' movie, has been cast in the lead role as Cootie in I’m a Virgo. Jerome is also known for playing Korey in Ava DuVernay's Netflix series When They See Us, which won him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

The talented American actor and rapper also voiced the Prowler version of Miles Morales in the latest Spiderman movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

2) Walton Goggins Jr. as The Hero

Jerome is joined by Goggins, who plays Cootie's role model, "The Hero," a literal superhero in the movie. Walton Goggins Jr. is an American actor who has starred in popular television series like The Shield, Justified, Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones, and Invincible.

The actor has also appeared in feature films like Predators, Lincoln, Django Unchained, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, among many others. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Justified and won a Critics Choice Award for his work in Vice Principals.

3) Olivia Washington as Flora

Daughter of Denzel Washington, Olivia Washington plays Flora, an aspiring cook, in I’m a Virgo. Olivia is known for her work in Lee Daniels' The Butler, Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, Warner Bros.' The Little Things, and Lifetime's Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia. She was recently also cast in Solitary alongside David Oyelowo.

Other cast members set to star in I’m a Virgo

Apart from our lead actors, I’m a Virgo will also feature Mike Epps from The Uphaws as Martisse, Carmen Ejogo from True Detective as Lafrancine, Brett Gray from On My Block as Felix, Kara Young from The Punisher as Jones, and Allius Barnes from Cruel Summer as Scat. Fans can also look forward to cameos by LaKeith Stanfield from Sorry to Bother You, Elijah Wood from The Lord of the Rings, and Kendrick Sampson from Insecure.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video on June 23 to watch the absurd coming-of-age tale, I'm a Virgo.

