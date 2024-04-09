“I did this PURELY through diet”: Carnie Wilson comments on 40lbs weight loss

Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson celebrated her 40-pound weight loss journey through an inspirational Instagram post on Sunday, April 7. Wilson detailed in "Another before and "during" ... my health journey!" post that she was extremely proud of her achievement and revealed that she had adjusted her eating habits to satisfy her cravings realistically.

She captioned the post:

"I did this PURELY through diet - no gluten or sugar, no butter and keeping fats down too."

The singer further revealed that she has lately been indulging in nuts and cheese which contain more fat. However, she detailed that there was no way she could keep this up if she chose to not eat corn tortillas, nuts, and cheese. The singer further stated:

"I have totally adjusted my eating habits to satisfy my cravings but in a realistic way. And it's a miracle. 💋Hope this inspires someone."

Carnie Wilson's weight loss journey came down to a healthy diet

On Sunday, Carnie Wilson dropped an Instagram post showcasing her weight loss journey. She captioned the post:

"This is 40 pounds down. I feel really different. I need to start exercising more to make the scale start to move again, but I'm so proud and pumped. Knowing that I did this PURELY through diet - no gluten or sugar, no butter and keeping fats down too."

Back in February, Wilson posted on Instagram stating that she was down almost 40 pounds from last year. The post also had a before and after picture where she detailed about achieving this transformation through diet.

Carnie Wilson's initial 'before and after' post (Image via Instagram/@carnie68)

Carnie Wilson said at the time, that there was a time when she was not heading in the right direction as her body started to reject gluten and sugar. Her blood sugar was at 6 and her cholesterol stood at 225. Wilson even got an ultrasound done, due to a suspicion that a pain in her stomach might turn out to be gallstones. Luckily, that was not the case.

Wilson recalled being too scared to give up the food that she thought was providing her with comfort. She further stated:

"The truth is... I decided that sitting in my fear, facing the vulnerability I have felt without white flour or sugar is worth it to become healthier. I ignored a voice that was literally screaming in my heart and mind for a good 3 years."

Carnie has been posting a lot of healthy recipes on Instagram. (Image via Instagram/carnie68)

Carnie Wilson further added that she couldn't even get out of bed in the morning without hurting all over her body. She felt inflamed, which in turn made her frightened and afraid to let go, but she finally did. There were many ways to lose weight much quicker but Wilson knew that the process always came down to "calories in versus calories expended".

She wrote:

"For me, this was an act of self love... knowing which food made me feel like s**t and also knowing I can't eat it. The result has been weight loss, more energy, feeling more positive, hopeful, in control and confident. I'm not counting calories or going too cray cray with the scale."

Carnie Wilson revealed at the time that she hated exercising but was trying to do more of it, so she could finally achieve her goal of 155 pounds which would make her feel healthier, motivated, free, and grateful.

Carnie Wilson was teased for being overweight when she was younger

Carnie Wilson underwent a gastric bypass surgery back in 1999 and famously lost a massive 150 lbs, around half her weight at that time.

In 2012, the singer once again went under the knife for a Lap-Band surgery. According to Health Direct, this procedure installs a silicone band around the top of a person's stomach, slowing food entry and making them feel full even after only eating small food portions.

She told People Magazine at the time, that this was the right decision for her and that she was doing fine. She said,

"It’s all about taking good care of myself."

In an October 2023 Woman's World magazine issue, Carnie Wilson revealed that she was teased for being overweight when she was younger, which would hurt her feelings.

She told the magazine:

"My mom would always say to me, ‘What’s important is what’s inside of you.’ So I get confident when I’m kind to other people, that makes me feel good about myself."

Wilson also stated to the outlet that she made being kind to other people a "daily thing" as this gave her the power to make someone's day better.